18th MUNS keeps munitions on lock

Photo By Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel | An orange sticker sheet rests on the ground after representing a ribbon during the 18th munitions Squadron restoration project ribbon-cutting ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 31, 2025. The renovation of these above ground and earth covered magazine storage facilities has improved for operational readiness and exemplifies the U.S. Air Force's continued commitment to building on the strong foundation of the U.S.-Japan alliance by investing in long-lasting, resilient infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – The 18th Munitions Squadron, 718th Civil Engineer Squadron and the Army Corps of Engineers restored 14 munitions storage facilities for use at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 31, 2025.



These facilities have been improved, to overcome previous, structural issues—such as spalling onto stored munitions, and are better able to safely and securely store munitions, integral to accomplishing the mission of the 18th Wing.



“By resolving these issues, this restoration project enhances the installation’s capability, allowing Airmen to operate more efficiently and maintain a high level of mission readiness, " said U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Ian Cooke, 18th MUNS production flight commander.



The 14 renovated facilities increase storage capacity by 25,000 square feet across the munitions storage area, providing critical space for high-value, high-priority assets necessary for continuing to deter adversaries and assure regional allies of the 18th Wing’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



“This construction project represents a strategic investment by the United States,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeffrey Allen, 18th MUNS commander. “Kadena is home to the Air Force’s largest munitions storage area, and this project restores much of the storage capacity that has been lost to environmental impacts on the infrastructure.”



To combat Okinawa's harsh weather, the above ground magazine storage facilities now feature reinforced, roll-up doors that allow for larger munitions storage while the earth-covered magazine storage facilities have been designed with a box-ended structure, providing greater efficiency and durability. Both structures are engineered to a higher structural standard, ensuring increased resilience against heavy winds, rains, typhoons and humidity.



“The completion of this project reflects the dedication and teamwork of all involved,” said Cooke. “We are strengthening the installation’s overall capability and its support for the Air Force’s mission.”



The ribbon cutting ceremony for these renovated facilities exemplifies the U.S. Air Force’s continued commitment to building on the strong foundation of the U.S.-Japan alliance by investing in long-lasting, resilient infrastructure.