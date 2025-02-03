Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Increased Traffic at NAS Patuxent River Expected Beginning February 7, 2025

    NAS Patuxent River Performing Citadel Shield / Solid Curtain 2025 Exercise

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland - Personnel at Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that increased traffic volume is expected at NAS Patuxent River and Webster Outlying Field beginning Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 with the implementation of return to office orders across the base.

    In anticipation of this increased traffic volume, the following changes to gate operations will begin Feb. 7:

    NAS Pax River Gate 2 – Gate 2 will open two traffic lanes at 5 a.m and additional inbound lanes for morning rush hour traffic starting at 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. An additional fourth lane starts after the far left lane inbound to Gate 2 and splits into two after turning from Three Notch Road/MD Route 235 past the guard shack. Drivers should proceed with caution when merging into two lane traffic after presenting ID and gaining base access.

    Webster Field Back Gate – Webster Field’s Back Gate will be open for inbound traffic for morning rush hour traffic from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., and outbound traffic from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

    NAS Patuxent River’s Gate 1 and Webster Field’s Main Gate will remain open 24/7.

    NAS Patuxent River’s Gate 3 remains open for inbound traffic from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and outbound traffic from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

    Drivers are again reminded that increased traffic in and around NAS Patuxent River and Webster Field is expected, to include Maryland Route 235, beginning Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 and should plan accordingly. Drivers should present their ID card with barcode showing for scanning and/or handling by sentries.

