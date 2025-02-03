NAS Patuxent River Performing Citadel Shield / Solid Curtain 2025 Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 6, 2025) - A sentry at NAS Patuxent River checks IDs during Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain security exercise. Citadel Shield (CS) is a field training exercise led by CNIC and Solid Curtain (SC) is a command post exercise led by USFFC. The exercise provides the entire force the opportunity for dedicated training and renewed focus on our force protection mission. It is not related to any current threat.

SC/CS is designed to ensure our people and security forces are at peak readiness to deter and respond to potential security threats. This annual exercise uses realistic scenarios to ensure U.S. Navy security forces maintain a high level of readiness to respond to changing and dynamic threats.