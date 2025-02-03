Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Patuxent River Performing Citadel Shield / Solid Curtain 2025 Exercise

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 6, 2025) - A sentry at NAS Patuxent River checks IDs during Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain security exercise. Citadel Shield (CS) is a field training exercise led by CNIC and Solid Curtain (SC) is a command post exercise led by USFFC. The exercise provides the entire force the opportunity for dedicated training and renewed focus on our force protection mission. It is not related to any current threat.
    SC/CS is designed to ensure our people and security forces are at peak readiness to deter and respond to potential security threats. This annual exercise uses realistic scenarios to ensure U.S. Navy security forces maintain a high level of readiness to respond to changing and dynamic threats.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 16:06
    Photo ID: 8859704
    VIRIN: 250206-N-JP566-1002
    Resolution: 4449x3178
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Increased Traffic at NAS Patuxent River Expected Beginning February 7, 2025

    Security
    Navy
    Sailor
    Exercise
    Pax
    SCCS

