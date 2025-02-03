NAMRU San Antonio Soldiers received Quarterly, Yearly Recognition within NMR&D

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Dec. 3, 2024) – U.S. Army Soldiers...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Dec. 3, 2024) – U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio’s Research Services Directorate earned recognition through Navy Medical Research and Development’s (NMR&D) Solider of the Quarter and Year Award Program. Sgt. Carols Torres, of Jacksonville, N.C., was honored as the 2024 NMR&D Soldier of the Year, while Sgt. Samantha Salas, of Mission, Texas, and Sgt. Gabriela Saldana, of Austin, Texas, received honors as NMR&D Soldiers of the Quarter (3rd and 4th Quarters). In early 2024, Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), headquartered in Silver Spring, Md., established the NMR&D Solider of the Quarter and Year Program. The primary purpose of the program is to recognize sustained superior performance, leadership, self-improvement, command and community involvement, military bearing, and appearance as the key facets of the best all-around Soldier. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Feb. 6, 2025) – Three Soldiers assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio have been recognized for their outstanding support and leadership throughout Navy Medical Research and Development (NMR&D) during 2024.



The following Soldiers assigned to the Research Services Directorate (RSD) were recognized:



• Sgt. Samantha Salas, of Mission, Texas: Solider of the Quarter (3rd Quarter)

• Sgt. Gabriela Saldana, of Austin, Texas: Soldier of the Quarter (4th Quarter)

• Sgt. Carols Torres, of Jacksonville, N.C., Soldier of the Year



“Our Solders’ professionalism, unwavering commitment, and hard charging attitudes set the standard for excellence across the enterprise,” said NAMRU San Antonio Commanding Officer, Capt. Jennifer J. Buechel, Nurse Corps. “They have consistently demonstrated high levels of spirit de corps and inspire those around them to elevate their own performance. Their leadership, work ethic, and positive impact on the RSD team does not go unnoticed.”



In early 2024, Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), headquartered in Silver Spring, Md., established the NMR&D Solider of the Quarter and Year Program.



The primary purpose of the program is to recognize sustained superior performance, leadership, self-improvement, command and community involvement, military bearing, and appearance as the key facets of the best all-around Soldier.



“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and professionalism each Soldier demonstrates every day in support of Navy Medicine R&D and Navy Medicine as a whole,” said Capt. Franca Jones, commander, NMRC and NMR&D. “Congratulations on their well-deserved selections!”



The NMRC command master chief selects the NMR&D Soldier of the Quarter and Year after the conclusion of the respective boards.



The Soldiers competed against other nominees attached to NMRC, Naval Health Research Center, Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory, and Naval Medical Research Units Dayton, EURAFCENT, INDO PACIFIC, and South.



Each Soldier of the Quarter will receive a Flag Letter of Commendation, and the Soldier of the Year will be awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.



NAMRU San Antonio is one of eight research laboratories within NMR&D. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.