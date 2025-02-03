Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAMRU San Antonio Soldiers received Quarterly, Yearly Recognition within NMR&D

    NAMRU San Antonio Soldiers received Quarterly, Yearly Recognition within NMR&amp;D

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Dec. 3, 2024) – U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio’s Research Services Directorate earned recognition through Navy Medical Research and Development’s (NMR&D) Solider of the Quarter and Year Award Program. Sgt. Carols Torres, of Jacksonville, N.C., was honored as the 2024 NMR&D Soldier of the Year, while Sgt. Samantha Salas, of Mission, Texas, and Sgt. Gabriela Saldana, of Austin, Texas, received honors as NMR&D Soldiers of the Quarter (3rd and 4th Quarters). In early 2024, Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), headquartered in Silver Spring, Md., established the NMR&D Solider of the Quarter and Year Program. The primary purpose of the program is to recognize sustained superior performance, leadership, self-improvement, command and community involvement, military bearing, and appearance as the key facets of the best all-around Soldier. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

