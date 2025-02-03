14 Veterans Inducted Into Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — This year 14 Veterans were selected to be inducted into the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame and were honored during a ceremony held at the Gold Star Families Memorial Auditorium on the campus of the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs in Rocky Hill.



The Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame was first established in 2005 to recognize Veterans who served honorably and continued to make significant contributions to their communities and state after their period of military service had ended.



Since then, over 200 Veterans have been Inducted.



“There are so many veterans from Connecticut who have continued their generosity even after leaving military service by volunteering in their communities and providing leadership that has helped improve the lives of others in many ways,” Governor Lamont said in a press release. “The Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame is a way we can celebrate the many veterans in our state who have gone above and beyond the call of duty and have truly made a lasting impact. I congratulate the 14 veterans who are being inducted this year and I thank each of them for everything they have provided to our nation and the State of Connecticut.”



The 20th Class of honorees are as follows:



Cicero B. Booker, Jr. - U.S. Marine Corps



Booker joined the United States Marine Corps in 1955 and served until 1958, attaining the rank of Corporal before being honorably discharged. Following his service with the Marines, Booker joined the Waterbury Police Department in 1962 and served 33 years before retiring as a Lieutenant in 1995. Post retirement, Booker continued to advocate for veterans, especially those struggling with homelessness, healthcare and reintegrating into society. Additionally, Booker served as a panel member of the Connecticut Board of Pardons and Parole, helping veterans with bad conduct discharges reintegrate into society and, in many cases, secure pardons.



Currently, Mr. Booker continues to serve his community by working part-time with the Waterbury Adult Education ESL Program, demonstrating his ongoing commitment to education and support for those in need.





Ronald A. Farina - U.S. Marine Corps



Sgt. Farina joined the Marine Corps after withdrawing from college in December 1965, later serving in Vietnam between 1966 and 1967. 50 years later, following his military service and after cultivating a successful business career, Farina returned to college, earning a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Fine Arts. These degrees would become instrumental in aiding Farina as he strived to educate others on the contributions of female service members overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan, the caregivers who support our wounded veterans and first responders, and as he highlighted the cost of war on our military families through his books, “Out of the Shadows Voices of American Women Soldiers,” “Who Will Have My Back Stories of Love and Care for Those Who Have Served and Sacrificed ,” and “Sacrifice, The Final Chapter”.



Anthony J. Gaunichaux Sr. - U.S. Army



Gaunichaux served 22 years in the Army, including completing two tours overseas in Vietnam. As he was serving, he also pursued higher education, earning a Master of Social Work from Roosevelt University in Zurich, Switzerland, and a bachelor’s degree from Collegiate Institute in London, England. After retiring from the Army as a Master Sergeant in 1975, Gaunichaux settled down in Middletown, Connecticut, where he became a leading figure in local government. He was the first Democratic African American member of the Common Council, as well as the chairman of the Welfare Commission, the Arts and Culture Commission, and the Planning and Zoning Commission. Gaunichaux co-founded American Legion Post 206 and served as District 7 commander, as well as being actively involved in the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Additionally, he worked for 21 years with the Connecticut Department of Youth and Family Services (now Department of Children and Families).



Thomas K. Kanasky, Jr. - U.S. Marine Corps



Kanasky entered the United States Marine Corps Reserve in 1969 and was an honor graduate of Officer Candidate School and Marine Officer Basic School. He would also spend four years on active duty, including serving overseas in Vietnam. He remained in the Reserve until 1996, retiring as a Colonel. In 1979, Kanasky graduated from Pace University School of Law. He was admitted to the State of Connecticut Bar that same year and returned to Bridgeport to practice law, where he continues to serve to this day. His civic involvement includes serving on Bridgeport’s Charter Revision Commission, Water Pollution Control Commission, as a citywide moderator for elections, chairman of the Board of Police Commissioners, and chairman of the World War II and Korean War Memorial Commission. Additionally, he served on the Bridgeport YMCA Board of Managers and the Barnum Festival Committee. He is a longtime member of the Greater Bridgeport Salvation Army Advisory Board and is active in St. George’s Church. He served as president of the Lithuanian Young Men’s Society, and is a former president of the Greater Bridgeport Athletic Association.



Lucien H. Lefevre - U.S. Army



Lefevre joined the Connecticut Army National Guard in March 1969 and served for 37 years, including deploying to Iraq between October 2004 and October 2005, before retiring as a First Sergeant. Currently, he serves as the chairman for Enfield’s Veterans Council and is the commander of American Legion Post 154. Lefevre is the recipient of the 2018 Legion of Honor Humanitarian Award from the Chapel of the Four Chaplains, 2019 Enfield Patriot Award, and the Daughters of the American Revolution 2019 Veteran Volunteer of the Year. Additionally, he has worked with Wreaths Across America, the Special Olympics, Enfield Soup Kitchen, Cub Scouts and has even worked with government leaders to help honor veterans including working with Congressman Joe Courtney’s office to notify more than 1,000 Korean War veterans of possible eligibility of the Ambassador for Peace Medal from the Republic of South Korea as well as with State Representative Carol Hall to ensure military funerals were fully funded by the State of Connecticut.



Conley F. Monk, Jr. - U.S. Marine Corps



Monk was born on September 20, 1948, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. He volunteered to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Vietnam but returned home with a less-than-honorable discharge. Unsatisfied with this injustice, Monk connected with other Vietnam veterans who received similar discharges and decided to organize the National Veterans Council for Legal Redress (NVCFLR) with his brother, Garry. The primary mission of the organization was to empower veterans to upgrade their discharges. Under his leadership, the organization played a pivotal role in the Chuck Hagel memo and was the lead plaintiff in the Magus v. Monk class-action lawsuit, resulting in a mandate allowing Vietnam veterans with PTSD the opportunity to have their discharges upgraded. Monk also participated in numerous nationwide class-action lawsuits, press conferences, and television appearances, all aimed at bringing attention to not only his case but also those of other veterans facing similar challenges.



In 2015, Monk’s discharge was upgraded to Honorable.



Even after winning his personal battle, Monk has continued to advocate for veterans dealing with discharge issues, PTSD awareness, and other wartime-related diseases.



Donna A. Monteleone - U.S. Army



Monteleone graduated from New York Polytechnic Institute in 1978 and was in the second class where women were commissioned through ROTC. She served on active duty in the U.S. Army Signal Corps from 1978 to 1983, including with the 2nd Infantry Division in Korea. Additionally, she worked with the White House Communication Agency during President Carter’s visit in 1979. Later, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, Monteleone served as an executive officer and was the sole female officer in a joint U.S. Army and Marine Corps project featuring then-state-of-the-art vehicle mounted TV cameras, lasers, and audio equipment to conduct “war games”. During her time at the Signal Officer Advanced Course at Fort Gordon, Georgia and Telecommunications Staff Officer College (Joint Branches) at Keesler Air Force Base, she served as International Military Liaison with allied officers from Africa and Middle East. In 1983, she was hired by Exxon Corporation as senior telecommunications engineer and was assigned as a purchasing agent for telecommunications and computer needs. In 1990, she was hired by Witco Corporation to oversee the purchase of raw materials to make intermediate products. In 1993, she was offered a promotion to senior purchasing manager at Unilever Corporation in New York, when she met her future husband, Neil P. Randle. After marrying, they accepted assignments with Unilever in Mexico and the Czech Republic. In both countries, Monteleone served with the local U.S. Consulate Office as a liaison and advocate for newly arriving Americans. In 2005, she moved back to the and settled in Newtown, Connecticut. Since returning to the states, Monteleone has become a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Western Military Officers Association. Additionally, she has been chairing “Valentines for Troops” for 19 years, which partners with local organizations and schools to create and send cards and care packages to active-duty military members. She is a fervent advocate for veterans in her community who may not be connected to local, federal, or state services. Likewise, she is passionate about raising awareness on issues affecting female veterans, and has participated in meetings with U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and U.S. Senator Chris Murphy.



Lesbia I. Nieves - U.S. Army



Nieves joined the Connecticut Army National Guard in 1987 and served for 36 years retiring as a Brigadier General in 2023. Prior to that, she served in numerous leadership positions including

serving as the recruiting and retention operations and training officer, company commander, battalion executive officer, battalion commander and surface maintenance director. Additionally, Nieves served as the state safety officer as well as the state partnership program director. She finished her career as the brigade commander for the 85th Troop Command. In addition to holding these command positions, she also completed a tour at the National Guard Bureau International Affairs Division and deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom between 2004 and 2005. Outside of her military service, Nieves was employed by the State of Connecticut for 29 years, including as a social work supervisor with the Connecticut Department of Children and Families from 1995 to 2018, and as director of residential programs and services with the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs from 2018 until her retirement in 2024. She is a past president of Hispanic American Veterans of Connecticut, and was also the co-president of the Connecticut State Veterans Memorial, Inc. from 2009 to 2024. Nieves also dedicates much of her time to veterans organizations. She is a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, and is a current member of the Elks. Likewise, she currently serves on the Veterans Advisory Committee in Manchester.



William F. O’Brien, Jr. - U.S. Marine Corps



O’Brien enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from Fairfield Prep. He served overseas in Vietnam between 1967 and 1968, and later served with the Marine Detachment aboard the USS Yorktown (CVS-10) during the recovery of the crew of Apollo 8 on December 27, 1968. O’Brien finished his military service as a Sergeant. Following his time in the Marines, he obtained a bachelor’s degree with a dual major in business and public administration from the University of New Haven. Additionally, O’Brien worked and volunteered for 40 years at the Sterling House Community Center, working as the director of athletics and youth programs. Here he was responsible for expanding, enhancing, and developing their youth athletics and youth programs. Likewise, O’Brien has been extremely active in the Stratford community where he resides, serving on the town’s Parks and Recreation Committee, the Stratford Rotary Club, the Stratford Community Fund, Inc., the Stratford Youth Sports Association, the Stratford Beautification Committee, as a member of the Stratford Town Council member from 2017 to 2023, and currently serves as a member of the Stratford Board of Education. O’Brien is also a founding member and treasurer of the Stratford Veterans Museum, which opened on November 13, 2021. The museum’s mission is to recognize those veterans from Stratford who have served their country honorably in war and in peace and to act as a repository for their stories. A major goal of the museum is to host school field trips and educate youth in the community.



Stanley J. Prybylski - U.S. Marine Corps (Posthumously)



Prybylski was born on October 20, 1944, on a 100-year-old family farm in Danbury, Connecticut. He attended local Danbury schools from kindergarten through Grade 12, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Western Connecticut State University and a master’s in public administration from the University of Hartford. He later joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1968 and served overseas in Quang Tre, Vietnam as an infantry squad leader, where he was seriously wounded. After recovering in Yokosuka, Japan, and later being discharged in 1970, Prybylski began a lifelong career in criminal justice. He was employed by the Danbury Police Department as a police officer that same year and served with Danbury PD until accepting a position working for the Connecticut Municipal Police Training Center as a police motor vehicle instructor in 1975. Prybylski would serve with the CMPTC for 11 years before moving out to California in 1986 to work as corrections officer and instructor for the California Department of Corrections. He returned back to Connecticut in 1990 and later began work as a probation officer in Bridgeport and Waterbury, eventually retiring in 2006. Prybylski volunteered in various Southbury civic organizations, including the Beautification Committee, the Jaycees, the Young Republicans, the Conservation Commission, and VFW Post 1607. He volunteered at Southbury school functions and events of his parish of Sacred Heart Church. As a volunteer, he enjoyed subordinate and leadership roles in the organizations he served. Prybylski passed away on February 17, 2024, at the age of 79 from an extended illness with Parkinson’s disorder. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Linda, as well as his four children, six grandchildren, three sisters, and extended families.



Steven A. Ricard - U.S. Navy



Ricard, a native of Belmont, New Hampshire, joined the U.S. Navy in September 1971. He initially attended Basic Enlisted Submarine School and was assigned to the Interior Communications Division on the USS Nathanael Greene (SSBN-636). Ricard later qualified to become a U.S. Navy SCUBA diver and was assigned collateral duties as ship’s diver. In May 1975 Ricard was assigned to the USS Narwhal (SSN-671), where he served until he was honorably discharged in September of 1975. After his discharge, he joined the U.S. Navy Reserve and supported the Naval Submarine Support Facility at the Naval Submarine Base New London until being recalled back to active duty following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Ricard served on active duty as a senior military leader until July 2003, where he was released from full time service and returned to the Navy Reserve. Here, Ricard attended the Senior Enlisted Academy and assumed duties and responsibilities as Command Master Chief - Submarine Reserve Force. Ricard retired from the Reserves in October of 2005. Additionally, Ricard worked as a defense contractor for over 40 years, supporting the Department of the Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard. He retired in December 2018. Outside of his contributions to the defense of our Nation, Ricard was active with the New London Little League, Boy Scouts of America, St. Mary Star of the Sea Parish Council, and served as the team lead for the American Heart Association Annual Walkathon. Not being able to shake his sea legs, Ricard also joined U.S. Submarine Veterans Inc. in 2000 and served in many leadership roles including base secretary, senior vice commander, membership and Holland Club chairman, and is currently base commander. He is also the chairman for the New London Veterans Advisory Committee.



Scott W. Rosado - U.S. Navy



Rosado, a Navy veteran, has owned and operated M.R. Homecare, Inc., and a sister company, Quality Homecare LLC, for 35 years. Both companies provide compassionate and professional homecare services to the elderly throughout Connecticut. Outside of his work, Rosado serves as president of the Bristol Boys and Girls Club and also serves as president of Roaring Brook Campground, which oversees a vibrant community of more than 400-unit owners. Additionally, Rosado is active in veteran and civic organizations, including the Korean War Veterans Association in Bristol and the American Legion.



William J. Stowell - U.S. Navy



Stowell, a Middlebury, Connecticut, native, enlisted into the U.S. Naval Reserve in July 1964 while he was a student at Woodbury High School. He would go on to spend twelve years as an enlisted man, attaining the rank of chief petty officer before later being promoted to the rank of Ensign, Supply Corps, under the Limited Duty Officer Program. During his time in the Navy, Stowell served on five different ships, and completed two tours in Vietnam, holding two major staff positions. His first tour was with the Seabees, followed by his second tour, where he was assigned as an advisor to the Vietnamese Navy. Stowell retired from the Navy in June 1988 as a lieutenant commander after 24 years of service. He received numerous medals and awards, including the meritorious Service medal, three Navy Commendation medals, and three Navy achievement medals. Following his time in the Navy, Stowell went on to work as the business manager for Regional School District 16, managing a $30 million budget and overseeing human resources, food service, transportation, and facilities management. After retirement from Region 16, he was asked to return as a consultant to oversee the building of a $60 million new elementary school. After settling into Middlebury, Stowell held the positions of chairman of the Board of Finance and Planning and Zoning Commission, treasurer of the Library Board, member of the Middlebury Retirement Committee, and became a veteran member of the Middlebury Volunteer Fire Department. He presently serves as the municipal veterans representative for the town. Additionally, has worked tirelessly for the past 35 years at St. George’s Episcopal Church, serving as treasurer, past senior warden, and vestry member. He was honored with being named the church’s first verger in 2013.



John W. White - U.S. Navy



White attended Dartmouth College in 1961 on an ROTC scholarship, after which he served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1965, including a tour overseas in Vietnam (1964), plus two years reserve time, as a naval officer. He primarily specialized in anti-submarine warfare and nuclear weaponry. Following his service with the Navy, White taught English at Cheshire High School, and then worked in public relations for a Connecticut utility company. In 1969, he earned a master’s degree from Yale University and taught English and journalism on the secondary and college levels. Additionally, White served on the boards of academic and research organizations and of scholarly journals and popular magazines. White also has spent much of his life serving veterans organizations to include serving as commander of VFW Post 10052, as a member and chaplain of the American Legion Post 92 and as part of the Army Air Force Roundtable of Connecticut.

