Fort Jackson firefighter cooks online, at the station

For one Fort Jackson firefighter service is a passion.



“Nick’s focus is on service, service to the community, and service to us brothers and sisters that serve the community,” said Harry Stark, deputy fire chief.



Nicholas Hammond isn’t just a firefighter; he is a social media chef and cook for his team.



Hammond has been with the Fort Jackson Fire Department for roughly eight months and has made a lasting impact felt across the team.

“For someone to love what they’re doing makes all the difference in the world,” Stark said.



Hammond’s meals are “phenomenal,” he added. His skills help the department on deeper level.



“He’s able to put together a menu off the cusp, and you know, put together 48 hours full of meals, and knows exactly what they are, and exactly what the cost is going to be to all the guys,” Stark said.

The team chips in to buy the meals.



Hammond said he cooks three meals for the team and likes to keep breakfast “really traditional, eggs, grits and sausage, or bacon usually toast, or anything like that that’s what you are getting. It doesn’t get any better than that, it’s the best thing.”



Online Hammond cooks to “inspire somebody to get the kids to start cooking,” he said.



Viewers are encouraged to put their own spin on it. If a viewer doesn’t like it spicy, they can skip the cayenne pepper.



“I’m gonna put a video and recipe out in from of you, and I want you to make it in your home,” he said. “You don’t have to follow everything I do – make it your own.”



He once made a “big ole batch of smoked sausage, pasta and a little cheese on top,” that was devoured by his fellow firefighters.



For every man in there they have an appetite, he added.



Hammond is good for morale, Stark said.



Stark characterized him as “a good father, a good husband, a good firefighter … and is very impactful on the team here. He makes everything better.”

