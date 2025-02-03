Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Veran Hill 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Nicholas Hammond, a firefighter with the Fort Jackson Fire Department discusses his love of cooking, Jan. 31. Hammond is an online chef and cooks meals for his fellow firefighters when on shift.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 09:37
    Photo ID: 8859137
    VIRIN: 250129-A-XC689-7831
    Resolution: 2056x1170
    Size: 277.78 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Jackson firefighter cooks online, at the station

    Fort Jackson
    Chef
    Fire Department
    IMCOM

