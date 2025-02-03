Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Lucas Cooper Honored as One of the Department of Labor Apprentices of the Year for 2024

Five years ago, Lucas Cooper entered the gates of Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), a bundle of nerves and excitement as he took the next steps into what he hoped would be a lasting career servicing the Navy’s fleet. He entered the apprenticeship as a Shop 99 Industrial Equipment Mechanic, excelling in his role and graduating the top of his class as valedictorian with a 3.952 GPA, granting himself an early promotion as a journeyman in the Dry Dock Section of America’s Shipyard. Through his hard work and dedication to the shipyard mission, Cooper was recently nominated by his team for the Department of Labor (DOL) and Industry’s Division of Registered Apprenticeship Outstanding Apprentice of the Year – being selected as one of three from NNSY to win the title for 2024.



His journey in the program began like many others, applying for the chance to learn a trade and begin building a career within the government. “Since my very first day stepping into the Dry Dock Club for orientation, I truly didn’t know what to expect. Yet I’ve met some of my best friends through the program and have worked with some of the best mechanics I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting,” said Cooper. Many of his family members had joined the ranks at NNSY over the years, Cooper learning of the Apprenticeship opportunity through an advertisement on the Facebook page. “It was one of the best decisions of my life to join the program. Getting to learn the tools of the trade like the engine lathes and milling machines within the shop, learning from my supervisors and work leaders as well as my coworkers on the floor, it’s been an adventure. Our Apprenticeship Program is very good here at NNSY, giving us trade knowledge as well as teaching us how to manage our time and not let our work overtake us.”



Cooper spends his days in the Dry Dock Section, working alongside his team of industrial equipment mechanics and high voltage electricians to manage all the dry docks, caissons, flood walls, diesel generators, and pump house facilities at NNSY. “We’re a big family here at the shipyard,” said Cooper. “Everyone is always willing to help, sharing their knowledge with one another so we can take it and apply it on the job ourselves. From there, we can continue that legacy by keeping that knowledge sharing alive for the next ones that join us.”



Cooper was nominated for the award by his shop’s Apprentice Supervisor Jonathan Burchett, who had witnessed his drive and determination since day one. “Lucas has always excelled in the work he accomplishes, going above and beyond in everything he does,” said Burchett. “He puts out his best every time so there wasn’t a doubt in mind that he was deserving of this recognition. He’s truly an inspiration and I’m proud to have him on our team.”



Cooper joined the ranks of others represented at a ceremony at the Hermitage Advanced Career Education Center Nov. 15, honored as an Outstanding Apprentice within the Commonwealth of Virginia. “I’m honored to be recognized for this achievement. I am very proud to be considered and selected for the achievement alongside my fellow recipients,” he said.



Looking towards the future, Cooper has his sights set to be a work leader in the Dry Dock Section, continuing to share his knowledge and skills within the shipyard and to all the new mechanics that join their ranks. “I’ve learned everything I know thanks to those who took the time to teach me on my journey and I want to continue that legacy as well. We take a lot of pride in our section at NNSY. Our mechanics are truly top quality and I’ve gotten the pleasure to work with some of the best in the business here. I hope we can continue to make a name for ourselves here on our waterfront and show our shipyard family the great work we do for our Nation’s fleet.”



When it comes to what advice he would share with others who may wish to join the apprenticeship, Cooper said with a smile, “You’ve got to make the most of being here. Learn your job and take pride in the work you do. What we do here really means something to those that serve our country and it’s important we do the best we can each and every day.” He then reiterated something he shared during his valedictorian speech at his graduation: “From apprentices to even our most seasoned mechanics, it’s important that we never stop learning, never stop growing and never stop trying to be the best versions of ourselves. We’re on the front lines maintaining our Navy’s fleet each and every day so that our Sailors can defend our great country. What we do here is so vital and it’s important that we strive to be the best at what we do every day.”

