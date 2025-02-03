BAMC Auxiliary grants support patients, staff

Photo By Jason W. Edwards | The BAMC Auxiliary presents a grant check to members of Brooke Army Medical Center’s...... read more read more Photo By Jason W. Edwards | The BAMC Auxiliary presents a grant check to members of Brooke Army Medical Center’s Emergency Department in BAMC’s Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 5, 2025. Since 2019, the BAMC Auxiliary has given more than $170,000 worth of items to departments throughout BAMC. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FOR SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Feb. 6, 2025) -- The BAMC Auxiliary held its annual Welfare Grant Ceremony Feb. 4 at Brooke Army Medical Center.



This year, the welfare committee approved 32 grant requests totaling more than $42,000 to help support patient care at BAMC.



“It is an amazing opportunity to come together as an organization and really to see what a huge impact the BAMC auxiliary has had on BAMC,” said Army Col. Mark Stackle, BAMC commander.



The BAMC Auxiliary was founded in 1953 when a group of military spouses came together and decided they wanted to do something to support the patients and staff of BAMC, explained Stackle.



Stackle praised Auxiliary President Kate Ward and the Auxiliary board members for their efforts. “These grants don’t happen without a tremendous amount of work.”



Since 2019, the BAMC Auxiliary has given more than $170,000 worth of items to over 50 different departments throughout the organization.



“We take great pride in our grant program and the needed items it provides for BAMC departments,” Ward said. “We know that the departments represented here today give selflessly of their time and talents to the people and patients of BAMC, and we as the Auxiliary are proud to support them.”



Grant recipients received funding for a variety of items including patient education materials, toys for pediatric patients, and clothing for patients in need.



The Auxiliary Grants Committee consisting of Ward, Cam Jacobson, Sheri Koehn, Jill Carter, Kayla Boster, Lindsey Klein, Patoa Belgam and Jenah Fullam receive the requests and issue grants based on the needs of specific departments throughout BAMC.



Some of the more unique items requested this year were a fungal identification book for the Department of Pathology and Area Laboratory Services, dog treats and supplies for the Facility Dogs and their handlers and reading glasses for the Medical Library.



“It is incredible to see the diversity of these requests and the many different ways our military medical community goes above and beyond to care for patients and each other,” Ward said. “We are truly honored to be able to play a small part in empowering you to better serve this wonderful population.”



Ward thanked the Auxiliary board for their efforts over the past year.



“The women on this board have continually stepped up and given selflessly of their time and their talents to give back to the patients and staff of BAMC. We might be small in numbers, and we are, but we have collectively given over 1,000 hours of volunteer time this year, and I am honored to serve alongside this group of women who believe in giving back.”



“None of this would be possible without their support,” she added.



Stackle agrees.



“Back in 1953, this group of spouses had a vision, and I think all of them would be extremely proud of what the Auxiliary has brought to make BAMC an amazingly special place to work and for our patients to get care at the time that they need it most. I just want to say thank you!”



The ceremony also included a special performance by the Great Hearts Northern Oaks Varsity Choir singing the National Anthem.