The BAMC Auxiliary presents a grant check to members of Brooke Army Medical Center’s Emergency Department in BAMC’s Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 5, 2025. Since 2019, the BAMC Auxiliary has given more than $170,000 worth of items to departments throughout BAMC. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 08:21
|Photo ID:
|8859068
|VIRIN:
|250204-D-HZ730-1185
|Resolution:
|7529x5019
|Size:
|11.77 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BAMC Auxiliary grants support patients, staff, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BAMC Auxiliary grants support patients, staff
No keywords found.