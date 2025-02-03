BAMC Auxiliary grants support patients, staff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The BAMC Auxiliary presents a grant check to members of Brooke Army Medical Center’s Emergency Department in BAMC’s Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 5, 2025. Since 2019, the BAMC Auxiliary has given more than $170,000 worth of items to departments throughout BAMC. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)