Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BAMC Auxiliary grants support patients, staff

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    BAMC Auxiliary grants support patients, staff

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    The BAMC Auxiliary presents a grant check to members of Brooke Army Medical Center’s Emergency Department in BAMC’s Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 5, 2025. Since 2019, the BAMC Auxiliary has given more than $170,000 worth of items to departments throughout BAMC. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 08:21
    Photo ID: 8859068
    VIRIN: 250204-D-HZ730-1185
    Resolution: 7529x5019
    Size: 11.77 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC Auxiliary grants support patients, staff, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BAMC Auxiliary grants support patients, staff

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Medicine
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    BAMC Auxiliary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download