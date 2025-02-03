Tupelo Welcomes New Army Commander in Change of Command Ceremony

TUPELO, Miss. — Capt. Markeya Williams assumes command of the Tupelo Army Recruiting Company in a Change of Command Ceremony at the Elvis Presley Birthplace Auditorium, starting at 11:30a.m., February 6.



Williams is responsible for a total of six Army Recruiting Stations and Soldiers across the regional area.



Last stationed at the Air Defense Command in Fort Sill, a 16-year Army career and military-child herself, Williams brings a wealth of knowledge and personal experience to her current Army Recruiting assignment in a familiar area.



As a 2005 graduate of Southaven High School in Mississippi, only a short drive away from Tupelo, she is already well acquainted with the local area.



“I volunteered for this assignment because of how familiar I am with the community and the quality of people Tupelo has to offer,” Williams said. “I am passionate about offering the best options for benefits and career paths to the men and women here.”



Williams, as the Tupelo Army Recruiting Company Commander, plans to focus her strategic leadership efforts in rebuilding a particular program geared towards young students and working adults.



“The Future Soldier Program is a chance for our prospective recruits to join the Army now and ship at a later date,” Williams said. “It is my goal to expand this effort and make sure it’s offered to each Future Soldier I am responsible for in the Tupelo community.”



A traditional military event, this Change of Command Ceremony is open to the public.



For more information to conduct an interview with new Commander of the Tupelo Army Recruiting Company, contact our office, or duncan.g.mcaloon.mil@army.mil at (251)-278-7716.



