USAMMC-E NCO earns prestigious Expert Field Medical Badge

Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Sgt. Benjamin Jackson, a biomedical equipment specialist at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, is pictured with his parents Dec. 20, 2024, at Fort Moore, Georgia, following a pinning ceremony as he received the Expert Field Medical Badge, a prestigious recognition for Army medical personnel.

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- Perseverance pays off.



It may have taken a few tries, but Sgt. Benjamin Jackson, a biomedical equipment specialist at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, can now proudly wear the Army’s Expert Field Medical Badge.



Jackson earned the badge Dec. 20, 2024, after completing the historically challenging program over two weeks at Fort Moore, Georgia.



“I wanted this badge because not many Soldiers have their EFMB due to its extremely low pass rates,” Jackson said. “It took me three times to finally earn it, and I wear it proudly every day.”



USAMMC-E Sgt. Maj. Andrew Colburn, the unit’s senior enlisted adviser, commended Jackson for his persistence in earning the badge, a prestigious honor for Army medical personnel who must demonstrate excellence in both medical and Soldiering tasks.



“The EFMB tests candidates in areas such as land navigation, tactical combat casualty care, communications, medical and evacuation procedures and weapons proficiency,” he said. “The badge is considered one of the most challenging to earn in the Army, with pass rates often below 20%.”



Colburn noted that success in the program, which dates back to 1965, requires thorough preparation, a high level of physical endurance, technical expertise and mental resilience.



“Earning the EFMB is a mark of excellence and dedication within the Army medical community,” the sergeant major said.



Jackson said earning the EFMB means a lot to him both professionally, but also personally.



He said texted with his parents each day of the event about what challenges he had to overcome, including before his final 12-mile ruck march that must be completed in less than three hours. His parents, who live in Florida, made the drive to the 182,000-acre installation on the Georgia-Alabama border to see him complete his journey.



“My father proudly pinned the badge onto my uniform as he also earned his EFMB back in 2002,” Jackson said. “So, for me, it’s not just a badge that’s worth promotion points. It means a lot more and I can finally say that the badge runs in the Family.”



Located in Germany, USAMMC-E is a direct reporting unit to Army Medical Logistics Command, the Army's Life Cycle Management Command for medical materiel.