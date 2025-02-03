Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Jackson and parents after EFMB ceremony

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Sgt. Benjamin Jackson, a biomedical equipment specialist at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, is pictured with his parents Dec. 20, 2024, at Fort Moore, Georgia, following a pinning ceremony as he received the Expert Field Medical Badge, a prestigious recognition for Army medical personnel.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 14:01
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
    Expert Field Medical Badge
    medical readiness
    warrior ethos
    USAMMC-E
    AMLC

