Sgt. Benjamin Jackson, a biomedical equipment specialist at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, is pictured with his parents Dec. 20, 2024, at Fort Moore, Georgia, following a pinning ceremony as he received the Expert Field Medical Badge, a prestigious recognition for Army medical personnel.
|12.20.2024
|02.05.2025 14:01
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
This work, Sgt. Jackson and parents after EFMB ceremony, by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAMMC-E NCO earns prestigious Expert Field Medical Badge
