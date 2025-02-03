MOH recipient rushed to the aid of his crew

Photo By Henry Villarama | President Joe Biden presents to the Medal of Honor for former U.S. Army Capt. Hugh R....... read more read more Photo By Henry Villarama | President Joe Biden presents to the Medal of Honor for former U.S. Army Capt. Hugh R. Nelson Jr., to his daughter, Debra Nelson McKnight, during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025. Nelson – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House today – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of extraordinary heroism in saving the lives of his crew members under enemy fire during the Vietnam War on June 5, 1966, while serving as the aircraft commander of an armed Huey helicopter with the 114th Aviation Company (Airmobile Light), 13th Aviation Battalion, near Moc Hoa, Republic of Vietnam. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — When Capt. Hugh Nelson’s injured helicopter gunner lay trapped following a crash landing, Nelson made the conscious decision to sacrifice his life for his gunner.



During a battle June 5, 1966, in the middle of the Vietnam War, Nelson commanded a UH-1N Huey helicopter flying near Moc Hoa, Republic of Vietnam. Enemy fire forced the crew to attempt to bring the aircraft to the ground.



Following the collision, Nelson pulled his trapped crew chief to safety. Then, against enemy fire, Nelson struggled to free his gunner who could not move within the heavily damaged wreckage.



Nelson boldly shielded his wounded gunner with his own body, and Nelson eventually succumbed to his injuries.



For his final selfless act, President Joe Biden presented the Medal of Honor to Nelson’s daughter, Deborah Nelson McKnight, who accepted the award on her father’s behalf, Jan. 3. The Defense Department inducted Nelson into the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes in another ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, the following day



Nelson was born on July 11, 1937 to a father who served in the Army Air Corps. Nelson earned his commission in 1963 after graduating from The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina in 1959.