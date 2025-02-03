MOH recipient rushed to the aid of his crew

WASHINGTON — When Capt. Hugh Nelson’s injured helicopter gunner lay trapped following a crash landing, Nelson made the conscious decision to sacrifice his life for his gunner.
During a battle June 5, 1966, in the middle of the Vietnam War, Nelson commanded a UH-1N Huey helicopter flying near Moc Hoa, Republic of Vietnam. Enemy fire forced the crew to attempt to bring the aircraft to the ground.
Following the collision, Nelson pulled his trapped crew chief to safety. Then, against enemy fire, Nelson struggled to free his gunner who could not move within the heavily damaged wreckage.
Nelson boldly shielded his wounded gunner with his own body, and Nelson eventually succumbed to his injuries.
For his final selfless act, President Joe Biden presented the Medal of Honor to Nelson’s daughter, Deborah Nelson McKnight, who accepted the award on her father’s behalf, Jan. 3. The Defense Department inducted Nelson into the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes in another ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, the following day
Nelson was born on July 11, 1937 to a father who served in the Army Air Corps. Nelson earned his commission in 1963 after graduating from The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina in 1959.
