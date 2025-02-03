Newest Army Senior Enlisted Soldier Arrives at Memphis Recruiting Company

Photo By Jonathan Holloway | MEMPHIS — 1st Sgt. Jason Q. Horton takes the helm of the Memphis Recruiting Company...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Holloway | MEMPHIS — 1st Sgt. Jason Q. Horton takes the helm of the Memphis Recruiting Company as the Company 1st Sgt. in a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at the Baker Community Center, February 6 at, 10 a.m. “I am excited to lead this group of Non-commissioned Officers to recruit in Memphis and surrounding areas to help others join the world’s greatest team,” said Horton. “I take the responsibility of making sure we enlist quality Soldiers as a serious task.” Horton enlisted in the Army in May of 2007, where he would undergo his initial military occupational training as a Pharmacy Specialist-68Q; now holding the job title as a formal Army Recruiter-79R. “My job is to make sure that we are enlisting the best-of-the-best to secure our nation’s security in years ahead,” Horton Said. Some of his military decorations and awards include the Meritorious Service Medal (1 Basic Officer Leadership Course), the Army Commendation Medal (3 BOLC), Army Achievement Medal (1 Logistics Basic Officer Leader Course, 2 BOLC), Army Good Conduct Medal (5th), Iraq Campaign Medal (Bronze Star), National Defense Ribbon Global War on Terror Service Medal, and the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal (1 BOLC)—to name a few. “My goal is to continue the Army’s success in meeting its recruiting goals and making sure people in the local area are offered the best opportunities,” Horton said. The event is located at 7942 Church Street Millington TN ; and is open to the public. For more information , and to coordinate an interview with uniformed Army personnel on-site contact reach out our office or travis.c.fulmore.mil@army.mil at (901)-230-6574. -30- see less | View Image Page

MEMPHIS — 1st Sgt. Jason Q. Horton takes the helm of the Memphis Recruiting Company as the Company 1st Sgt. in a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at the Baker Community Center, February 6 at, 10 a.m.



“I am excited to lead this group of Non-commissioned Officers to recruit in Memphis and surrounding areas to help others join the world’s greatest team,” said Horton. “I take the responsibility of making sure we enlist quality Soldiers as a serious task.”



Horton enlisted in the Army in May of 2007, where he would undergo his initial military occupational training as a Pharmacy Specialist-68Q; now holding the job title as a formal Army Recruiter-79R.



“My job is to make sure that we are enlisting the best-of-the-best to secure our nation’s security in years ahead,” Horton Said.



Some of his military decorations and awards include the Meritorious Service Medal (1 Basic Officer Leadership Course), the Army Commendation Medal (3 BOLC), Army Achievement Medal (1 Logistics Basic Officer Leader Course, 2 BOLC), Army Good Conduct Medal (5th), Iraq Campaign Medal (Bronze Star), National Defense Ribbon Global War on Terror Service Medal, and the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal (1 BOLC)—to name a few.



“My goal is to continue the Army’s success in meeting its recruiting goals and making sure people in the local area are offered the best opportunities,” Horton said.



The event is located at 7942 Church Street Millington TN ; and is open to the public.



For more information , and to coordinate an interview with uniformed Army personnel on-site contact reach out our office or travis.c.fulmore.mil@army.mil at (901)-230-6574.



-30-