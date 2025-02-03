Deals are in the Air this Valentine’s Day at the Exchange

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is making it easy for military shoppers to show their love this Valentine’s Day with deals on memorable gifts.



Online shoppers can visit the Exchange’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide, featuring gifts for any budget, including options under $100, $50 and $25. The gift guide includes perfect gift baskets, bouquets, clothing, jewelry, fragrances and more for that special someone.



In participating PXs, BXs and Expresses worldwide, shoppers will find fresh Designer’s Choice and Fantasy Farms flowers, while bouquets can also be ordered for delivery on ShopMyExchange.com.



Additionally, shoppers using their MILITARY STAR® card can save 10% on select jewelry, watches, fragrances, handbags, beauty products, décor and more.



“The Exchange offers multiple ways to show your loved ones you care without breaking the bank,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is passionate about offering everything needed for a memorable Valentine’s Day while also saving money.”



Flower and food delivery from ShopMyExchange.com is limited to the continental United States. To guarantee delivery in CONUS by Feb. 14, standard shipping orders should be placed by Feb. 6. For more info, visit the Valentine’s Day Gift Guide.



