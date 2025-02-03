Tyndall strengthens readiness through team sports

Photo By Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim | This graphic was created using Adobe Photoshop at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim | This graphic was created using Adobe Photoshop at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 30, 2024. This photo illustration graphic was designed to showcase Tyndall’s varsity sports program. The program is open to Department of Defense ID cardholders of all skill levels and gives them the opportunity to compete at a high level of competition in basketball, soccer, and volleyball. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim) see less | View Image Page

For U.S. Airmen across the globe, maintaining a fitness regime can take shape in a variety of ways. For some Airmen, this could be individual training such as weightlifting, rock climbing or marathon running. However, for some Tyndall Airmen this looks like participating in Tyndall’s varsity sports team program.



This program is open to Department of Defense ID cardholders of all skill levels and gives them the opportunity to compete at a high level of competition in basketball, soccer and volleyball. Members who participate have the opportunity to travel to other installations and represent the 325th Checkertail legacy, no matter the sport.



“Having relationships with teammates in the work place makes for a good bond,” said Tech. Sgt. Jordan Wyman, 325th Maintenance Group unit security manager. “Traveling to other bases and representing our home station allows us to put our best on display.”



Practices are typically held two to three times a week, and members dedicate themselves to maximizing their training by being effective in their sports fundamentals and communication. These teams can develop a positive impact on morale and foster camaraderie through these group trainings.



“I love the game of basketball and serving as an active-duty Airman, and with this program I can do both,” said Tech. Sgt. Kevin Negrón, 325th Fighter Wing equal opportunity practitioner. “What motivates me is the training, the people you meet and the connections you make. As a whole, sports are a great method for physical activity, social interaction, stress relief, focus and mindfulness. As of now, all my basketball players have scored 90 or above on the PT test.”



The benefits of sports training extend far beyond the playing field, developing skills such as teamwork, discipline and communication that can be applied to a wide range of careers. By working with athletes from various career fields, members can foster a culture of continuous learning, creativity and growth, ultimately helping lead to greater success and fulfillment in their personal and professional lives.



“I have always admired teams that were formed to represent more than just their own squadrons or units,” said Wyman. “When I found out Tyndall has a team that represents a base that is slowly on the rise, I knew it would be an iconic opportunity to display the resiliency of Tyndall.”



Those interested in joining the Tyndall varsity sports program can find more information on the 325th Force Support Squadron’s website, https://tyndallfss.com/fitness-center/.