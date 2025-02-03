Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall strengthens readiness through team sports

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing

    This graphic was created using Adobe Photoshop at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 30, 2024. This photo illustration graphic was designed to showcase Tyndall’s varsity sports program. The program is open to Department of Defense ID cardholders of all skill levels and gives them the opportunity to compete at a high level of competition in basketball, soccer, and volleyball. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    Tyndall strengthens readiness through team sports

