Tyndall strengthens readiness through team sports

This graphic was created using Adobe Photoshop at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 30, 2024. This photo illustration graphic was designed to showcase Tyndall’s varsity sports program. The program is open to Department of Defense ID cardholders of all skill levels and gives them the opportunity to compete at a high level of competition in basketball, soccer, and volleyball. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)