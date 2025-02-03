This graphic was created using Adobe Photoshop at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 30, 2024. This photo illustration graphic was designed to showcase Tyndall’s varsity sports program. The program is open to Department of Defense ID cardholders of all skill levels and gives them the opportunity to compete at a high level of competition in basketball, soccer, and volleyball. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 09:19
|Photo ID:
|8857056
|VIRIN:
|250130-F-BE826-1001
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall strengthens readiness through team sports, by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tyndall strengthens readiness through team sports
No keywords found.