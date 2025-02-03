USACE to host Site Visit for final contract of Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project

Courtesy Photo | Aerial view of the Chickamauga Lock Replacement project in Chattanooga, Tennessee,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Aerial view of the Chickamauga Lock Replacement project in Chattanooga, Tennessee, taken on Dec. 23, 2024. see less | View Image Page

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is hosting a Pre-Proposal Meeting and Site Visit for the final construction contract of the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project in Chattanooga, Tennessee.



The event will provide potential prime and subcontractors an opportunity to view the project site and gain a deeper understanding of the scope of work. Labor representatives and suppliers are encouraged to attend as well.



Pre-Proposal Meeting and Site Visit Details

Date: February 20, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM EST

Location: Chickamauga Lock, Chattanooga, Tennessee



The final contract for the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project will bring the new lock to full operation, remove the cofferdam, decommission the existing lock, and restore the site around Chickamauga Dam. Contractors will also play a critical role in completing the approach walls, over 40,000 cubic yards of mass concrete placements, heavy marine-based lifts, and commissioning activities.



There are also opportunities for small business contractors to serve as subcontractors for electrical, welding, material movement, steel frame building construction, and many more construction activities.



“We are excited to host the site visit for this final milestone in the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project,” said Joseph Cotton, USACE Nashville District project manager. “This project is essential for improving navigation on the Tennessee River, and we look forward to working with contractors to bring this historic effort to completion.”



This project is one of the most significant infrastructure initiatives for the region, with the new lock set to increase the efficiency of waterborne transportation, benefiting both commercial and recreational industries. The Chickamauga Lock is a critical part of the inland waterway system, with an average of one and a half million tons of cargo and 3,500 recreational vessels passing through annually. The existing lock is 60’x360’ and only allows the passage of one “Jumbo” barge at a time. The new 110’ x 600’ lock will allow up to nine barges at a time greatly increasing the efficiency of traffic moving from Chattanooga farther upstream.



Contractors are encouraged to attend the Pre-Proposal Meeting and Site Visit to familiarize themselves with the conditions and expectations of the final contract. To register for the event, interested contractors may go to SAM.gov and search on W912P525RA001. The preliminary specifications and drawings are currently available and can be requested on SAM.gov. The solicitation is planned to be posted on or about February 3, 2025.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will continue to keep the public informed about the progress of the project, including any temporary outages during critical construction phases. The existing Chickamauga Lock will not be decommissioned until the new lock has gone through a rigorous commissioning process to validate its reliability.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.