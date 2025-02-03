Guam Air Guardsman connects with Palauan Heritage at State Partnership Program event

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Master Sgt. Misty Palomo, right, assigned to the 254th Security Forces Squadron,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Master Sgt. Misty Palomo, right, assigned to the 254th Security Forces Squadron, Guam Air National Guard, visits with her Aunt Simane Sugiyama in Palau, Nov. 14, 2024. A descendent of Palau, Palomo led a team of law enforcement experts to collaborate with Palauan officials on drug interdiction, human trafficking, and border security under the National Guard's State Partnership Program. see less | View Image Page

Koror, Palau (Jan. 16, 2025) – Master Sgt. Misty Palomo of the Guam Air National Guard’s 254th Security Forces Squadron, attended a Subject Matter Expert Exchange under the Guard’s State Partnership Program with Palau in January. The mission: To assess current law enforcement capabilities in Palau and create a plan for future cooperation with the Government of Guam and U.S. Indo-Pacific commands.



Palomo, who is a Deportation Officer U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in her civilian job, and who was raised by her Palauan grandparents on Guam, was the perfect person for the job.



“As a Palauan, it was such a humbling and rewarding experience to link my Guam upbringing with my Palauan heritage,” said Palomo. “I established new relationships and met with old friends and relatives through this collaboration. We discussed the needs and priorities of the Bureau of Public Safety and explored future training and support through State Partnership Program.”



As the westernmost territory of the U.S., Guam and its National Guard are closest in proximity to the Republic of Palau of all 54 states and territories. The Guam Guard also has a significant number of Palauan-descendent soldiers and airmen in its ranks, enhancing the State Partnership for the National Guard Bureau and Department of Defense in a unique and culturally connected way.



Prior to meeting Palau’s key law enforcement personnel, Palomo and her team met with the National Security Coordinator to discuss plans moving forward. The NSC also connected the team with leaders in the Bureau of Public Safety and the Attorney General’s Office. The goal was to assess and plan how the Guam National Guard could continue to help Palau’s law enforcement, with emphasis on drug interdiction, human trafficking, and border security.



For Master Sgt. Palomo, this mission was more than just cooperation between two countries. It was about honoring family, culture, and the duty to serve. Returning to Palau for the mission was a rare and meaningful opportunity to bring together two parts of her identity: her Palauan heritage and her Guam upbringing. In doing so, she could not only help the island’s future but also reconnected with family, friends, and old acquaintances.



"I was raised by my grandparents, who instilled in me the Palauan culture and language," said Palomo. "My grandfather passed away in 2016, and my grandmother passed away this past July. Being able to go to Palau under the State Partnership Program and give back to the island the same way my grandparents gave to me is extremely heartwarming."

Palomo added that the efforts to strengthen Palau’s law enforcement made the experience especially meaningful.



"There are no words that can describe what this experience means to me. Just knowing that I am able to work with the many talented men and women from the Palau Government and be a part of enhancing the safety and effectiveness of law enforcement in Palau is a reward in itself. Especially because I know that the impacts are beneficial to my family out there."