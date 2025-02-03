U.S. Master Sgt. Misty Palomo, right, assigned to the 254th Security Forces Squadron, Guam Air National Guard, visits with her Aunt Simane Sugiyama in Palau, Nov. 14, 2024. A descendent of Palau, Palomo led a team of law enforcement experts to collaborate with Palauan officials on drug interdiction, human trafficking, and border security under the National Guard's State Partnership Program.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 01:05
|Photo ID:
|8856627
|VIRIN:
|250205-Z-RJ317-1045
|Resolution:
|946x1261
|Size:
|895.68 KB
|Location:
|PW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam Air Guardsman connects with Palauan Heritage at State Partnership Program event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Guam Air Guardsman connects with Palauan Heritage at State Partnership Program event
