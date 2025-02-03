Guam Air Guardsman connects with Palauan Heritage at State Partnership Program event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Master Sgt. Misty Palomo, right, assigned to the 254th Security Forces Squadron, Guam Air National Guard, visits with her Aunt Simane Sugiyama in Palau, Nov. 14, 2024. A descendent of Palau, Palomo led a team of law enforcement experts to collaborate with Palauan officials on drug interdiction, human trafficking, and border security under the National Guard's State Partnership Program.