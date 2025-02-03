Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Air Guardsman connects with Palauan Heritage at State Partnership Program event

    PALAU

    11.15.2024

    U.S. Master Sgt. Misty Palomo, right, assigned to the 254th Security Forces Squadron, Guam Air National Guard, visits with her Aunt Simane Sugiyama in Palau, Nov. 14, 2024. A descendent of Palau, Palomo led a team of law enforcement experts to collaborate with Palauan officials on drug interdiction, human trafficking, and border security under the National Guard's State Partnership Program.

