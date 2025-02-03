Eighth Army hosts Paralegal Large-Scale Combat Operations course

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The Eighth Army continues to prioritize realistic, scenario-based training to maintain a state of perpetual readiness in defense of two homelands. As part of this commitment, the Eighth Army successfully conducted the Paralegal Large-Scale Combat Operations (PELSCO) course from Jan. 21 to 24, 2025, at the Van Fleet Room, Eighth Army Headquarters. This rigorous training ensures paralegals are prepared to respond to any threat, support command teams, and contribute to mission success in a rapidly evolving operational environment.



Enhancing readiness through training

The PELSCO course equips Army paralegals with tools to support command teams in high-pressure scenarios where attorneys may be providing long-range support.



“Paralegals need to be knowledgeable about their role in a large-scale operation so that they are able to issue spot (recognize) and facilitate quick action where time is of the essence,” said Sgt. 1st Class Everett Dees, noncommissioned officer in charge of the National Security Law Division, Eighth Army.



The training emphasizes interoperability and readiness, aligning with the Eighth Army’s mission to conduct robust combat operations in the Korean theater.



Rigorous curriculum and practical application

The four-day course combines in-person and virtual instruction from Eighth Army national security law attorneys, MAJ Trent Kubasiak and CPT Parker Bush, as well as instruction from the Center for Law and Military Operations (CLAMO) personnel LDCR Anthony Rodrigues, LCDR Nicolaus Gruesen, and MSG Trey Angle who traveled from Charlottesville, Virginia to brief the paralegals. The course also included practical exercises and a final exam. Key topics include:



• Law of Armed Conflict (LOAC) principles, rules of engagement, and legal interoperability;

• Legal planning processes and multi-domain operations;

• CONOP Development and Command Relationships;

• Practical exercises to gain confidence briefing Commanders.



“This course prepares paralegals for large-scale combat scenarios by training them on issue spotting to be able to independently identify legal issues while at the same time giving them a robust tactical and staff section training,” said Capt. Gloria Neilson, a national security law attorney with the Eighth Army. “This course anticipates times where the paralegal may be the only legal point of contact a command team has in the immediate area and the paralegal needs to be able to identify issues for the Commander to consider or be able to recognize when the attorney, who may be in another area, needs to be notified and back briefed on the situation.”



By taking this course, PELSCO certifies Paralegal NCOs to be Unit Legal Trainers per AR 350-1 which enables them to teach LOAC principles to all echelons of command and enable greater lethality in LSCO.



Preparing for complex operational environments

The course targets paralegals within 0-36 months of their first assignment after Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Gregg-Adams. It prepares them to operate independently in forward operating bases or other isolated environments, a critical skill as the Army shifts its focus from counterinsurgency operations to large-scale combat operations.



“The biggest challenge is training paralegals to address situations at smaller forward operating bases where attorneys may not be immediately available,” Dees said.



Expanding collaboration across the Pacific

The course also includes participants from other major subordinate commands throughout the U.S. Army Pacific region, fostering collaboration and shared expertise.



“The Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps prides itself on its diverse legal portfolio ranging from criminal defense to target engagement,” Neilson said. “These skills must be continuously exercised and refreshed in order for paralegals to remain ready to support operations independently.”



By hosting the PELSCO course, the Eighth Army demonstrates its commitment to ensuring its forces are rigorously trained and equipped to respond to any emergency, whether it be a military conflict, natural disaster, or humanitarian crisis. This training is vital to maintaining a force that is always ready and postured to defend our nation and allies.



For imagery, please visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/8856292/paralegal-employment-during-large-scale-combat-operations-course

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2025 Date Posted: 02.05.2025 01:20 Story ID: 490120 Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eighth Army hosts Paralegal Large-Scale Combat Operations course, by James Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.