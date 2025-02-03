Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paralegal Employment During Large Scale Combat Operations Course

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Madison Blosch 

    8th Army

    U.S. service members pose for a group shot after Paralegal Employment During Large Scale Combat Operations Course (PELSCO) on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2025. The course provided them with the knowledge and skills necessary to integrate effectively and contribute to the tactical staff in support of mission success.

