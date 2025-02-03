Nevada Air Guard officer’s D.C. tour encounters presidential funeral, inauguration, crisis response

RENO, Nev. – Lt. Col. Jennifer-Ruth Green, Nevada Air National Guard, entered an active-duty assignment last fall that would throw her into some of the most high-profile and challenging operations of her career.



“When I initially took this assignment, I was excited for the leadership opportunity,” said Green, who is working as the Deputy Commander, 11th Operations Group, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. “The primary responsibility of the 11th OG is to provide funeral honor at Arlington National Cemetery. My grandparents and uncle are buried at Arlington National Cemetery, so it’s very fulfilling to honor those who serve in doing that mission.”



During her orders in the nation’s capital, Green, who is from Indiana, was appointed by Indiana Gov. Mike Braun as the state’s Secretary of Public Safety and installed on Jan 13. Between her role as the Nevada Air National Guard’s A4, in charge of logistics, engineering and force protection, her new position in Indiana, her home state, and her active-duty service in Washington, it’s been a whirlwind few months filled with exceptional demands and unprecedented opportunities.



Green’s leadership has been tested in the most high-stakes environments, from overseeing the Group’s role of logistics and protocol for President Carter’s funeral, to overseeing the Air Force Division’s participation for the presidential inauguration. She also played a role in coordinating the complex crisis response to the tragic Potomac crash, serving as the ground incident commander, where her team supported recovery efforts and federal agencies on the ground.



Her journey, marked by steady growth and the embrace of key leadership roles, started long before her most recent title. Green began her Air Force career as a cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy, where she participated in a summer program where cadets pushed flights of Basic Trainees at Lackland AFB, TX, alongside Military Training Instructors. This summer program gave her early exposure to leadership under the guidance of then 1st Lt. Kelli R. Moon. Today, Moon, a colonel, is the commander of the 11th Operations Group. Last year, Moon interviewed Green to fill the deputy position in the 11th Operations Group — a role, unbeknownst to them at the time, would propel Green into the heart of several national and international operations.



“It was a big decision,” Green said. “I wasn’t sure if I could manage eight months of Title 10 orders with my already demanding role (with the Nevada Air National Guard and work back home in Indiana), but I knew I wanted to learn from Col. Moon because she’s a hard-charger and is a dedicated Air Force officer. I wanted to serve alongside her and help implement her vision.”



The responsibilities came fast and furious. When Green assumed her role, she inherited a set of high-stakes assignments that included overseeing crisis response, managing coordination between various military branches, and supporting the execution of multiple National Special Security Events.



President Carter’s Funeral



Perhaps no mission required more careful precision than the planning and execution of President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, a state event that was only the 39th such funeral in U.S. history. As part of her joint mission responsibilities, Green oversaw the organization of 11th OG forces involved in a funeral that would be watched by millions following Carter’s death on Dec. 29.



“For us, these state funerals are more than just ceremonies — they are sacred moments in history,” Green said. “We practice quarterly to make sure we’re ready for the precision and honor these events require. My role was to ensure our hundreds of airmen and guardians participating were working in concert with the joint operation.”



Green’s team not only supported the funeral ceremonies but also deployed personnel to Georgia to manage the body’s lying-in-repose, ensuring the public had the opportunity to say their final goodbyes. Every detail, down to the last salute, was meticulously planned, Green said.

Presidential Inauguration



After managing the intricacies of a state funeral, Green’s expertise in large-scale operations was once again sought when Green's team supported the 2025 Presidential Inauguration. As the Air Operations Boss for the inauguration, Green coordinated a massive effort involving more than 1,000 personnel from the Air Force and Space Force. She managed and ensured that Division 4 — comprising a vast array of active, Guard, reserve, and USAF Academy units — was well-prepared to carry out its mission.



“We trained for it all,” Green said. “The security cordons, the parade, the inaugural balls — everything that the military supports in the swearing-in of a new commander-in-chief. Our job was to make sure all the units were trained to protocol, ready to provide the first salute to the President, and ensure seamless execution.”



The week leading up to the inauguration saw last-minute changes that required her team to adjust quickly, all while maintaining professionalism and precision.



“You must dive deep into every detail and stay focused on the bigger picture,” Green said. “Everyone has a role to play, and it’s my job to ensure we stay on track.”



Tragedy in Potomac



The rapid shift from ceremonial precision to crisis management came in the wake of the fatal crash, involving a commercial airliner and an U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter that collided over the Potomac River.



Given the geographical proximity of the crash site to the 11th Wing’s area of responsibility, Green and her team were tasked with overseeing the recovery operations. This included setting up a Crisis Action Team (CAT) to facilitate the recovery process, ensuring clearance for evidence gathering, and providing logistical support for the federal agencies involved. Green also took part in briefing local and state officials — including newly appointed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem — on the ground.



“We were accountable for the response,” Green said. “The debris field stretched across both sides of the Potomac, affecting our area of operations in Maryland, Virginia, and D.C. It was all hands-on deck. We stood up a Crisis Action Team, coordinated recovery efforts, and ensured that all federal agencies could do their jobs with the full support of the 11th Wing.”



Nevada recognizes Green’s accomplishments



“During such historic moments, Green's leadership style stands out as a blend of strategic vision, unshakable focus, and a commitment to the values of the Air Force,” said Brig. Gen. David Chauvin, Assistant Adjutant General, Nevada Air National Guard.



During the Nevada Air National Guard’s annual awards ceremony, Green received commander’s excellence award for her work in D.C. during the funeral. She received the award before her work for the inauguration and crisis response on the Potomac.



Green said her biggest takeaway from these complex missions is the need for “consistent critical thought” and the ability to dive deep into processes while ensuring that everyone on her team understands their role.



“Everything comes down to a single point — focus,” Green said. “Whether it’s coordinating a parade or managing a crisis, you can’t afford to be reactive. You need to stay ahead of the curve, anticipate challenges, and keep everyone working toward the same goal.”



As her orders come to an end later this month, Green reflected on the significance of her journey and the importance of stepping up when called upon.



“It’s all about service,” she said. “It’s about showing up when you’re needed, whether for the most joyous or the most somber of occasions. That’s what makes the mission worth it.”



Green is scheduled to return to Indiana to dual hat as the Secretary of Public Safety and Executive Director of Indiana Department of Homeland Security. In the Secretary role she serves as an advisor to the Governor, providing strategic guidance and counsel. Meanwhile, in the Executive Director role she leads teams and manages various programs.



As for her time in the Nevada Air National Guard, Green added: “My military training, and service with the NVANG have greatly helped refine those leadership skills that I use in Indiana and Washington DC. I look forward to continuing to drill with my military teammates and hope to assist with future domestic operations, if given the opportunity.”

