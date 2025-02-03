Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nevada Air Guard officer’s D.C. tour encounters presidential funeral, inauguration, crisis response

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nevada Air Guard officer’s D.C. tour encounters presidential funeral, inauguration, crisis response

    RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Crawford 

    Nevada Joint Force Headquarters Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Jennifer-Ruth Green attends the Commander-In-Chief inaugural ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 14:39
    Photo ID: 8855397
    VIRIN: 250120-Z-RY845-1001
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 355.85 KB
    Location: RENO, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada Air Guard officer’s D.C. tour encounters presidential funeral, inauguration, crisis response, by SSgt Angela Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nevada Air Guard officer&rsquo;s D.C. tour encounters presidential funeral, inauguration, crisis response

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Nevada
    Inauguration
    Crisis Response
    Washington DC
    NVANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download