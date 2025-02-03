Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Old Hickory Dam tailwater boat ramp temporarily closed for debris cleanup

    Old Hickory Dam tailwater boat ramp temporarily closed for debris cleanup

    Courtesy Photo | Photo of the Old Hickory Lock & Dam downstream boat ramp to access the Cumberland...... read more read more

    HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Story by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that the tailwater launching ramp and fishing platform below Old Hickory Lock & Dam, in Old Hickory, Tenn., is closing on Wednesday, Feb. 12, for contract crews to remove debris and downed trees from the nature trail and surrounding areas after an EF2 tornado passed over the project in Dec. 2023.

    The clean-up effort is expected to be complete within three weeks; however, the closure could be extended in the case of inclement weather.

    Old Hickory Beach Peninsula boat ramps will remain open. In addition, Lock 2 Park and Peeler Park, operated by Metro Parks, have boat ramps available for access to the Cumberland River between Old Hickory Dam and Nashville Riverfront. Boaters wishing to lock through Old Hickory Lock should contact the lock master via radio on channels 13, 14 or 16, or call 615-847-3281 when approaching the project.

    For any questions pertaining to the closure, please call the Old Hickory Lake Resource Manager’s Office at (615) 822-4846.

    The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Old Hickory Lake on the lake’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil/Locations/Lakes/OldHickoryLake, or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/oldhickorylake.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 14:04
    Story ID: 490079
    Location: HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 56
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Old Hickory Dam tailwater boat ramp temporarily closed for debris cleanup, by Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Old Hickory Dam tailwater boat ramp temporarily closed for debris cleanup
    Old Hickory Dam tailwater boat ramp temporarily closed for debris cleanup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Tornado
    Disaster Recovery
    Nashville District
    Old Hickory
    Cumberland River

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download