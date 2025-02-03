Old Hickory Dam tailwater boat ramp temporarily closed for debris cleanup

Courtesy Photo | Photo of the Old Hickory Lock & Dam downstream boat ramp to access the Cumberland...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Photo of the Old Hickory Lock & Dam downstream boat ramp to access the Cumberland River in Hendersonville, Tennessee, taken on Feb. 4, 2025. The ramp will be closed starting Feb. 12 as officials remove debris and downed trees from the Dec. 2023 tornado that passed through the area. (Photo by Arielle Rinehart) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that the tailwater launching ramp and fishing platform below Old Hickory Lock & Dam, in Old Hickory, Tenn., is closing on Wednesday, Feb. 12, for contract crews to remove debris and downed trees from the nature trail and surrounding areas after an EF2 tornado passed over the project in Dec. 2023.



The clean-up effort is expected to be complete within three weeks; however, the closure could be extended in the case of inclement weather.



Old Hickory Beach Peninsula boat ramps will remain open. In addition, Lock 2 Park and Peeler Park, operated by Metro Parks, have boat ramps available for access to the Cumberland River between Old Hickory Dam and Nashville Riverfront. Boaters wishing to lock through Old Hickory Lock should contact the lock master via radio on channels 13, 14 or 16, or call 615-847-3281 when approaching the project.



For any questions pertaining to the closure, please call the Old Hickory Lake Resource Manager’s Office at (615) 822-4846.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Old Hickory Lake on the lake’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil/Locations/Lakes/OldHickoryLake, or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/oldhickorylake.