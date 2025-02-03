DOD Leaders Take Action to Fix Walter Reed Flooding, Maintenance Issues

Courtesy Photo | Aging infrastructure and deferred maintenance due to underfunding in recent years led...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Aging infrastructure and deferred maintenance due to underfunding in recent years led to flooding in January 2025 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a hub of urgent, high-priority care for wounded service members and the facility at which the President of the United States is treated. High waters and loss of steam pressure impacted the capacity of services delivered, but the ability to deliver the hospital’s core capabilities of safe, quality care was never compromised. Recently appointed Department of Defense leadership visited the hospital on Feb. 1, 2025, to survey the damage. Darin Selnick (front center), the official performing the duties of Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, listens to U.S. Navy Cmdr. Russel Jarvis (right), Walter Reed’s chief of facilities, explain the extent of the water damage in a mechanical room. On the left is Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Dr. David Smith. Surveying the damage with Selnick was Dr. Steve Ferrara, the Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs; Smith (standing at left in this photo); U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland, Defense Health Agency director; U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, director of the National Capital Region Defense Health Network; U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, senior enlisted advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and the Walter Reed leadership team. Reflecting on what he saw, Selnick said, “This is the President’s hospital and home to many of our wounded warriors who put their lives on the line for our country. They deserve to have the best facility our government can provide. I am committed to doing whatever is necessary to meet this challenge, remain mission-focused, and help correct this issue. We will marshal the resources needed to fix this. This is about military readiness and strengthening our warfighting capability.” see less | View Image Page

Aging infrastructure and deferred maintenance due to underfunding in recent years led to flooding at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a hub of urgent, high-priority care for wounded service members and the facility at which the President of the United States is treated. High waters and loss of steam pressure impacted the capacity of services delivered, but the ability to deliver the hospital’s core capabilities of safe, quality care was never compromised.



Recently appointed Department of Defense leadership visited the hospital to survey the damage. Dr. Steve Ferrara, the Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, invited Darin Selnick, the Official Performing the Duties of Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, to walk the halls and facilities on Feb. 1, 2025.



According to the Defense Health Agency, which oversees Walter Reed, the hospital’s problems began with frozen pipes bursting from extremely cold weather in the region.



The damage was severe enough to impact patient care. Walter Reed had to evacuate the neonatal intensive care unit as well as several clinics because of the flooding and water damage. Selnick heard directly from the nurses and technicians who sprang into action, quickly removing six critical-care babies. Clinical staff mobilized across Walter Reed in an all-hands effort to ensure the babies’ safety and that their specialized critical care was uninterrupted.



Selnick and Ferrara were joined by U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland, Defense Health Agency director; U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, director of the National Capital Region Defense Health Network; U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, senior enlisted advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and the Walter Reed leadership team.



Hospital leadership said the hospital always stood ready to provide required urgent care, and all care is being regularly provided again. “We are utilizing all the hospitals and clinics in the National Capital Region Network from Malcom Grow at Joint Base Andrews to Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center at Fort Meade to the Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center at Fort Belvoir,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, director of Walter Reed. Some patients deferred non-urgent surgeries so they could receive care at “Walter,” their preferred hospital of choice.



Reflecting on what he saw, Selnick said, “This is the President’s hospital and home to many of our wounded warriors who put their lives on the line for our country. They deserve to have the best facility our government can provide. I am committed to doing whatever is necessary to meet this challenge, remain mission-focused, and help correct this issue. We will marshal the resources needed to fix this. This is about military readiness and strengthening our warfighting capability,” he said.



Selnick came away from the visit impressed with the work ethic and dedication of hospital staff. “I am impressed with the hard work, dedication, passion, and mission- focused efforts of the entire Walter Reed team. The facility challenges you face here in no way represent the quality of service and heart of this organization,” he said.



He thanked Walter Reed leadership for their dedication to maintaining high-quality care in the midst of facility setbacks.



“The old ways of doing business are out the window,” Selnick told the group. “It’s about the outcome we need, how do we make sure that we have facilities that we are proud of for our warfighting capability.”