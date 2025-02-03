NTAG New Orleans Awarded Gold R Award FY 2024

NTAG New Orleans Wins Gold ‘R’ Award

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley Gasdia, NTAG New Orleans Public Affairs Officer



BELLE CHASSE, La. (Nov. 18, 2024) – With the end of the fiscal year, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) New Orleans was named ‘NTAG of the Year,’ earning the Navy Recruiting Command’s (NRC) Gold ‘R’ Award for the year.

“These teammates have demonstrated extraordinary commitment, talent, and perseverance, setting the standard for excellence across NRC,” said Radm. James Waters, Commander, NRC. “Their efforts, as the vanguard of our dedicated team of Navy Recruiters, have helped to shape the future of our Navy, ensuring we continue to attract the best and brightest to serve our great Nation.”

The Gold ‘R’ Award is the highest achievement awarded at NRC. It is given to the NTAG that consistently met or exceeded the mission goals each quarter throughout the year. It is the goal of NRC to recruit resilient, high quality future Sailors to meet the needs of the Fleet.

“I am extremely proud of the high level of teamwork and dedication our team of Sailors and Civilians put out every single day,” said Capt. Roger Phelps Jr., Commanding Officer, NTAG New Orleans. “As one of the smaller groups, it is a great honor to be recognized as the top NTAG in the country. Our team gives their best effort every day and I am proud to be a part of and leading such a hard working team.”

NTAG New Orleans signed 1,078 new contracts for the 2024 fiscal year, exceeding the goal of 824. The New Orleans team contributed to the entire nation’s success of surpassing the Navy’s goal of 40,217 new recruits by over 700 contracts.

“Everyone from the field recruiters to our headquarters staff, and our civilian contractors’ hard work contributed to our Gold ‘R’ Award accomplishment,” said Phelps. “It was a team effort all around.”

NTAG New Orleans’ area of responsibility includes more than 21 recruiting stations across 92,000 square miles of southern Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle.

For more news from NTAG New Orleans, visit www.facebook.com/NTAGNewOrleans/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.18.2024 Date Posted: 02.04.2025