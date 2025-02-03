Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTAG New Orleans Awarded Gold R FY 2024 [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NTAG New Orleans Awarded Gold R FY 2024

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans

    NEW ORLEANS (Jan. 31, 2025) – Rear Adm. Jim Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, center left, presents the Gold “R” award to Capt. Roger Phelps, commanding officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans, center right. The annual Gold “R” award was created to recognize selected Navy Talent Acquisition Groups for outstanding performance. Commander, Navy Recruiting Command considers mission accomplishment, command climate, culture of excellence, and demonstrated sustained superior performance when determining who receives the award. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Michael Porterfield)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 10:30
    Photo ID: 8854530
    VIRIN: 250131-N-TT671-1073
    Resolution: 3219x4024
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG New Orleans Awarded Gold R FY 2024 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NTAG New Orleans Awarded Gold R FY 2024
    NTAG New Orleans Awarded Gold R FY 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Orleans
    Award
    NTAG
    Gold R

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download