NTAG New Orleans Awarded Gold R FY 2024

NEW ORLEANS (Jan. 31, 2025) – Rear Adm. Jim Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, center left, presents the Gold “R” award to Capt. Roger Phelps, commanding officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans, center right. The annual Gold “R” award was created to recognize selected Navy Talent Acquisition Groups for outstanding performance. Commander, Navy Recruiting Command considers mission accomplishment, command climate, culture of excellence, and demonstrated sustained superior performance when determining who receives the award. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Michael Porterfield)