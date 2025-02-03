USAG Rheinland-Pfalz host nation advisor celebrates 40 years of dedication to the military community

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Garrison Commander, Col. Jeffery C. Higgins, and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Garrison Commander, Col. Jeffery C. Higgins, and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond H. Wrensch present Petra Lessoing, the garrison’s host nation advisor for public affairs, with an award for 40 years of civil service at the garrison’s quarterly employee awards and recognition ceremony on Jan. 24 at the Kazabra Club in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Photo by Elisabeth Paque) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted its quarterly employee awards and recognition ceremony at the Kazabra Club on Pulaski Barracks, Jan. 24.



The event served as a celebration of the garrison's employees who have committed themselves to a life of service, providing an opportunity for leadership to honor and recognize the individuals who have gone above and beyond in their roles.



Among the many awardees, Petra Lessoing, the garrison’s host nation advisor for public affairs, marked 40 years of federal service.



Born and raised in Kaiserslautern, Lessoing has dedicated her career to cultivating a close partnership between the U.S. military in the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder area and the local German community.

After completing the Abitur, the highest German school certificate, she attended the Inlingua Language School for Foreign Correspondents and began her professional journey as a linguist.



In 1984, she began working for the U.S. Air Force, working in Patient Affairs for the Command Surgeon’s Office at Ramstein Air Base. Two years later, she transitioned to the Military Working Dog Agency- in Kaiserslautern as an executive assistant and translator.



Lessoing joined the 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs Office in 1994, where she served as a Public Affairs Specialist and Lifestyles Editor. Through her work with the Kaiserslautern American newspaper, she helped the military community connect with German culture by educating them on German traditions, events and local laws.



Lessoing has been serving as the Host Nation Advisor for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz since March 2018, providing guidance on community relations and media interactions. She also advises leadership on key issues affecting the German-American community, develops communication strategies for ongoing initiatives and accompanies the garrison commander to host nation events.



Even after four decades of selfless service, Lessoing remains passionate about supporting the community.



“It has been an honor to serve the U.S. military community for the past 40 years,” said Lessoing. “Helping service members and their families understand and connect with Germany has been incredibly rewarding. The partnership between our communities is special, and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.