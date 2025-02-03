USAG Rheinland-Pfalz host nation advisor celebrates 40 years of dedication to the military community

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Garrison Commander, Col. Jeffery C. Higgins, and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond H. Wrensch present Petra Lessoing, the garrison’s host nation advisor for public affairs, with an award for 40 years of civil service at the garrison’s quarterly employee awards and recognition ceremony on Jan. 24 at the Kazabra Club in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Photo by Elisabeth Paque)
