Driving Innovation and Reducing Waste: Cherry Point Service Members, Civilians Complete Lean Six Sigma Training

Members of the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point community are now better prepared to improve processes and reduce waste after attending a weeklong course held aboard the base in late January 2025.



Sailors, Marines and civilians serving aboard MCAS Cherry Point graduated Friday, January 31 from the five-day Lean Six Sigma Green Belt course held aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.



“These individuals acquire valuable skills to improve operational efficiency, reduce waste and enhance the quality of care,” said Commander Brendon Tillman, who helped organize the class. “Lean Six Sigma Green Belt-trained Sailors bring practical tools and strategies that drive continuous improvements.”



A clinic staff member with a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification will focus on small-scale process improvements within Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point using tools like the Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, Control framework, commonly referred to as DMAIC. A team of LSS-trained Green Belts will work together under the supervision of an LSS-trained Black Belt.



Green Belt projects in the clinic have improved lab specimen handling protocols, streamlined the Limited Duty completion process, enhanced the Ambulatory Procedure Unit and Dental supply inventory management process and increased the usage rate of evidence-based treatments for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and depression.



“The continuous improvement mindset instilled by LSS helps clinics develop stronger organizational resilience, enabling them to adapt to changing demands,” said Tillman. “These sailors become valuable leaders who can mentor others, drive process improvement initiatives, and contribute to the overall mission readiness of the clinic.”



To earn their Green Belt certification, graduates from the course must prove their knowledge by completing two process improvement projects. An LSS certification, according to Tillman, demonstrates a Sailor and staff member’s drive towards professional development and innovation, setting them apart from their peers.