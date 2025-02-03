Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Driving Innovation and Reducing Waste: Cherry Point Service Members, Civilians Complete Lean Six Sigma Training

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Mr. Derek Murray, PE, CSSBB, MSEM, left, introduces service members and civilians to the fundamentals of Lean Six Sigma Green Belt on January 28, 2025 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. Murray taught the five-day-long class to equip students with the knowledge to improve processes and reduce waste at facilities aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 07:22
    Photo ID: 8854170
    VIRIN: 250127-O-KJ310-4763
    Resolution: 3762x2508
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    cherry point
    lean six sigma
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

