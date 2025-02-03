Mr. Derek Murray, PE, CSSBB, MSEM, left, introduces service members and civilians to the fundamentals of Lean Six Sigma Green Belt on January 28, 2025 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. Murray taught the five-day-long class to equip students with the knowledge to improve processes and reduce waste at facilities aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
Driving Innovation and Reducing Waste: Cherry Point Service Members, Civilians Complete Lean Six Sigma Training
