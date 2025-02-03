Destroyer Squadron 50 Assumes Operation Prosperity Guardian Mission

MANAMA, Bahrain – Combined Maritime Forces’ (CMF) Combined Task Force (CTF) 153 handed over responsibility for Operation Prosperity Guardian, the presence and information-sharing mission to counter unlawful Houthi attacks on maritime shipping in the Red Sea region, to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 50, Feb. 1.



DESRON 50, the surface warfare task force under U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, will continue OPG’s commitment to freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the Southern Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab, and Western Gulf of Aden.



“CMF’s CTF-153 has done a spectacular job leading OPG and I thank all of the members who committed to this important mission,” said Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of CMF. “There will be no change to the important role OPG contributes to regional maritime security.”



“DESRON 50 brings immediate continuity to the mission,” Wikoff said.



More than 20 nations participated in OPG, providing ships, personnel, and information support since the focused operation was announced in December 2023. Wikoff said CMF personnel who participated in OPG, “performed their duties with exceptional professionalism.”



The Joint Maritime Information Center, established in February 2024 as part of OPG’s information sharing mission, will expand its role within the CMF as an authoritative information source for regional maritime reporting.



“Through dialogue and building close relationships with industry and with CMF, JMIC continues to provide real-time information to enable informed decisions, contributing to overall domain awareness,” said Capt. Lee Stuart, JMIC Director.



Combined Maritime Forces, a 46-nation naval partnership, is headquartered in Bahrain and is the world’s largest multinational naval partnership, committed to upholding the rules-based international order at sea. It promotes security, stability and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2025 Date Posted: 02.04.2025 03:15 Story ID: 490024 Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Destroyer Squadron 50 Assumes Operation Prosperity Guardian Mission, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.