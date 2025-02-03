Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Destroyer Squadron 50 Assumes Operation Prosperity Guardian Mission

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Destroyer Squadron 50 Assumes Operation Prosperity Guardian Mission

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.04.2025

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    Official graphic for U.S. Naval Forces Central Command logo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 03:15
    Photo ID: 8853967
    VIRIN: 250204-N-NO146-1001
    Resolution: 900x900
    Size: 261.72 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Destroyer Squadron 50 Assumes Operation Prosperity Guardian Mission, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Destroyer Squadron 50 Assumes Operation Prosperity Guardian Mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Logo
    NAVCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download