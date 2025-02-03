35th FW Leads Bilateral CBRN Training with JSDF

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – The 35th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES) Office of Emergency Management conducted bilateral chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) small team operations training with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) 9th Chemical Protection Unit and members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 30, 2025.



This marked the third bilateral CBRN training event since COVID-19 restrictions halted such exercises, with this partnership dating back several years. The training focused on improving interoperability and ensuring participants were prepared to work together effectively during a CBRN incident.



“We are eager to learn more from our CBRN counterparts, " said JGSDF Lt. Col. Fujio Maei, 9th Chemical Protection Unit commander. “These trainings help us appear ready and capable of handling any CBRN threat, deterring potential adversaries.”



The training began with a classroom session covering sampling procedures, teaching participants how to safely and effectively collect samples in hazardous environments. Members of the 35th CES Installation Office of Emergency Management demonstrated various sampling tactics, techniques, and procedures. After the demonstration, participants broke into smaller groups for hands-on training led by Airmen. The groups reviewed key topics such as sample types, prioritization, required protective equipment, decontamination protocols, and procedures to avoid cross-contamination and ensure proper labeling. The training ended with pairs of one Airman and one JGSDF soldier taking samples in a laboratory scenario.



“My favorite aspect of teaching these trainings is definitely seeing the differences in our procedures,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Laura Bergstrom, 35th CES Office of Emergency Management emergency manager. “So, if we ever have to work together in a CBRN scenario, we can do so effectively.”



The bilateral training not only improved readiness and interoperability but also fostered collaboration and camaraderie. Throughout the exercise, JGSDF and JASDF participants learned U.S. techniques and procedures, while the next CBRN training will be hosted by the 9th Chemical Protection Unit, allowing U.S. forces to experience the JGSDF approach to CBRN operations.



“These bilateral trainings demonstrate the strength of our alliance that we have with Japan,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bryan Dudley, 35th CES Office of Emergency Management deputy installation emergency manager. “We’re showing that we have significant capability and that we can integrate together despite language barriers and different uniforms; we’re here for the same mission and we’re serious about it.”



By improving coordination and sharing knowledge, this exercise ensured that the 35th Fighter Wing and Japanese forces are better prepared to work together when the need arises.

