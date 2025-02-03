NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA – At the direction of the President of the United States, and in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Defense, U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH) has assumed responsibility as the lead Joint Task Force for ongoing illegal alien holding operations at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



Under the command of Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, USARSOUTH will oversee the establishment and management of facilities supporting DHS-led operations.



More than 300 U.S. military personnel are currently deployed to support the mission, including elements from USARSOUTH, U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), and U.S. Marine Corps units. These forces will provide operational support, security, and logistical assistance as part of the broader interagency effort.



As the land component of USSOUTHCOM, USARSOUTH remains committed to executing its mission in support of national security objectives while working alongside DHS and other federal agencies.



For additional information, please contact the USARSOUTH Office at usarmy.jbsa.arsouth.list.pao@army.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2025 Date Posted: 02.03.2025 17:01 Story ID: 490008 Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army South leads joint task force in support of illegal alien holding operation in Guantanamo Bay, by SSG ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.