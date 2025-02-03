5th ASOS: Trained, Exercised, Certified

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Patrick McGrory, 5th Air Support Operations Squadron...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Patrick McGrory, 5th Air Support Operations Squadron Survival Evasion Resistance Escape specialist, relays evasion travel techniques to 5th ASOS Airmen during a field training exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 22, 2025. The exercise enabled the development and testing of new Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs), practicing mobility, field testing equipment and certifying Special Warfare Mission Support (SWMS) Airmen in Combat Mission Readiness (CMR). (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Schoubroek) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from the 5th Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS) came together for a field training exercise, Jan. 21-23.

The exercise enabled the development and testing of new Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs), practicing mobility, field testing equipment and certifying Special Warfare Mission Support (SWMS) Airmen in Combat Mission Readiness (CMR).

“This is the first step in preparing us to execute mobile, small-footprint command and control between the Air Operations Center and dislocated ground teams working in a contested and degraded environment,” said Master Sgt. Adam Davis, 5th ASOS command and control (C2) flight chief.

The training environment included practical exercises in land navigation, radio communication, building hide sites, setting up tent systems, and sustaining operations for up to 72 Hours.

“This field training exercise has pushed us to train outside of the comforts of our squadron and has aided us in identifying friction points in our equipment and capabilities that we can now address prior to the larger multi-national exercises we will be participating in later this year,” said Davis.

A goal for the exercise was the deployment of advanced C2 systems to enhance the reach and capabilities in potentially hazardous locations.

“You can’t always reach as far forward on small terrain or in inaccessible areas because you can’t physically haul the massive equipment,” said Staff Sgt. Lucas Harris, Air Force Special Warfare program manager. “We solve this by breaking down some of the most critical systems that need to be put in challenging locations and deploy smaller, more mobile teams to prevent interruptions in our operational capabilities.”

Utilizing lessons learned during training, the 5th ASOS works to be well-prepared for future challenges and fine-tune essential processes, including land navigation, setting up improvised camps and using radios for communication.

“The Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) community is always exploring ways to get after Combined Force Air Component Commander (CFACC) objectives in addition to our traditional role as Army-aligned Close Air Support experts,” said Davis. “This drives us to modernize our communication capabilities and to explore the tactical viability of new equipment and emerging technology.”

This training prepares Airmen for diverse roles, making them versatile in performing multiple tasks.

“This exercise enables us to establish a foundational level of tactical skills, equipment proficiency, and experimental mission comprehension which we can build upon in future iterations and exercises to ultimately provide the Air Force with a deployable, tailorable solution to pacing threats,” said Davis. “It is critical for us to continue to execute these types of exercises as we look towards the present and future needs of the Pacific theater.”