Exceeding Expectations

Photo By Airman Joseph Curzi | Airman 1st Class Michael Gnip,14th Comptroller Squadron financial management...... read more read more Photo By Airman Joseph Curzi | Airman 1st Class Michael Gnip,14th Comptroller Squadron financial management specialist, poses for a photo outside the 14th Mission Support Group building on Columbus Air Force Base, Jan. 30, 2025. Gnip was awarded Airman of the Month, Airman and Volunteer of the 4th Quarter, at the group level, and recognition from the 14th Flying Training Wing Command Chief. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Joseph Curzi) see less | View Image Page

COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- It is uncommon for junior enlisted Airmen to have more than a decade of job experience as an Airman 1st Class, then again, this Airman is uncommon.



Airman 1st Class Michael Gnip is a financial management specialist for the 14th Comptroller Squadron, who recently joined the Air Force at 35, but rank does not tell the story of the wealth of knowledge he brings to the Finance Office.



According to the Enlisted Force Structure, Airmen at the rank of Airman 1st Class are in a training capacity and learn how to show occupational proficiency, but Gnip’s expertise supersedes these expectations. When Gnip joined the Air Force, he brought with him over ten years of finance experience from his civilian employment with T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon. Gnip has shown the ability to outperform his rank and deliver significant contributions to his work center as recently recognized through multiple awards.



“Gnip is one of my go-to Airman,” said Staff Sgt. Curtis Carter, 14th CPTS non-commissioned officer in charge, “He’s a huge contribution to the flight and he has all the ability, knowledge and drive to lead others.”



In July 2024, Gnip competed for multiple awards and secured Airman of the Month, Airman and Volunteer of the 4th Quarter, at the group level, and recognition from the 14th Flying Training Wing Command Chief.



“What makes this job easy is the people I work with, I love it here in Columbus,” said Gnip. “Since it’s a smaller installation it gives you the chance to meet everyone and form those special relationships.”



Hailing from a military family in Baltimore, Maryland, Gnip was influenced to serve by both his parents who served in the United States Marine Corps.



Gnip attended Towson University on a lacrosse scholarship where he developed his passion for leadership and guiding others to success. As a team captain, he led his peers through challenging situations while fostering a sense of unity and motivation, which has reinforced his desire to take on greater responsibilities by preparing his commissioning submission to Officer Training School.



“As a civilian project manager, I was successfully leading groups of 30-40 people,” said Gnip. “I’m hoping being enlisted will give me a solid foundation of Air Force culture and work life, ultimately, making me a better leader in the future.”



Gnip plans on serving for 20 years but when not at work or volunteering, he described his enthusiasm for exploring hiking trails, trying new restaurants and spending time with friends and family as he recently got married in Tennessee’s Great Smokey Mountains.



“My career has just started I’m excited for the future,” said Gnip. “Joining the Air Force is one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life.”