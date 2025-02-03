Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exceeding Expectations

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Exceeding Expectations

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Airman Joseph Curzi 

    14th Flying Training Wing

    Airman 1st Class Michael Gnip,14th Comptroller Squadron financial management specialist, poses for a photo outside the 14th Mission Support Group building on Columbus Air Force Base, Jan. 30, 2025. Gnip was awarded Airman of the Month, Airman and Volunteer of the 4th Quarter, at the group level, and recognition from the 14th Flying Training Wing Command Chief. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Joseph Curzi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 14:27
    Photo ID: 8852933
    VIRIN: 250130-F-OH870-1029
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exceeding Expectations, by Amn Joseph Curzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exceeding Expectations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download