Exceeding Expectations

Airman 1st Class Michael Gnip,14th Comptroller Squadron financial management specialist, poses for a photo outside the 14th Mission Support Group building on Columbus Air Force Base, Jan. 30, 2025. Gnip was awarded Airman of the Month, Airman and Volunteer of the 4th Quarter, at the group level, and recognition from the 14th Flying Training Wing Command Chief. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Joseph Curzi)