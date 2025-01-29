51st Fighter Wing completes readiness exercise, ACE dispersal despite heavy snowfall

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Despite historical snowfall during Korea’s Lunar New Year holiday, the 51st Fighter Wing completed its first wing readiness exercise of 2025, Beverly Herd 25-2, generating combat airpower from both Osan and Kunsan Air Bases, Jan. 26 – 31.



Wing exercises like BH 25-2 are a necessary and recurring requirement in Korea, where continuous robust readiness is vital to deterring aggression and maintaining stability in the region. Throughout the week, base personnel strengthen their skills in multiple areas, practicing everything from proper protective gear wear, weapons handling, and small unit tactics; to defending the base and rapidly launching combat aircraft in response to threats.



In addition to base-specific scenarios, the 51st FW also executed an Agile Combat Employment deployment in support of the exercise, sending F-16 Fighting Falcons and a detachment of supporting personnel to operate out of Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea.



“It’s vital that we exercise our ability to generate airpower from any location,” said Col. William McKibban, 51st FW commander. “Partnering with our wingmen at Kunsan strengthens readiness across the peninsula and lets us refine how we rapidly deploy airpower from outside our home base.”



“The relationship between the Kunsan and Osan is rock solid,” said Col. Peter Kasarskis, 8th FW commander. “Being able to synchronize on readiness exercises like this only makes us stronger and gives Kunsan vital training on our ability to receive follow-on forces.”



Large force exercises like BH 25-2 often involve multiple units and simulate enemy threats across a variety of contingency scenarios. This iteration, however, Mother Nature herself decided to become an exercise player, bringing realistic scenarios to the wing in the form of record snowfall across the Republic of Korea.



According to the 51st and 8th Operational Support Squadron Weather Flights, Osan Air Base experienced a total of 9 inches of snow, while Kunsan received approximately 5 inches, stressing and validating exercise player’s abilities to continue contingency operations in unplanned weather conditions.



During the week, personnel across the base worked to keep walkways and facilities clear while 51st CES personnel worked 24-hour operations to keep roadways and the airfield open, supporting both exercise and real-world operations.



“Without the ‘dirt boys’ specialized skill set on snow removal and Rapid Airfield Damage Repair, the flying mission would not be possible,” explained Master Sgt. Walter Urbina Hernandez, 51st CES horizontal repair section chief. “We must project airpower effectively while ensuring seamless launch and recovery operations for critical cargo and personnel aircraft moving to and from the port.”



Simultaneously at Kunsan, ACE-deployed 51st FW Airmen battled similar weather conditions while working out of unfamiliar facilities, working with minimal personnel and equipment to generate F-16 airpower in response to BH 25-2 training scenarios.



“Even though Kunsan is another U.S. Air Base, it poses different challenges for our Osan personnel,” said Capt Terrell Willis, 51st FW Mission Assurance Officer. “Exercising our ability to rapidly deploy aircraft, personnel, and cargo from Osan to different locations across the peninsula increases the survivability and lethality of our forces.”



Korean weather officials cited the 2025 Lunar New Year week as having had a heavier than normal snowfall in relation to previous years, making it one of the snowiest Lunar Near Years in 30 years. Despite this, Osan Air Base suffered no damage or degradation to its facilities or aircraft.



"In many ways, inclement weather actually enhances our training,” said Lt. Col. Andrew Myers, 51st CES Commander and BH 25-2 Wartime Operations Center Defensive Director. “Learning to adapt operations to unpredictable events is an essential skill, so exercising our tactics, techniques and procedures during heavy snow is extremely valuable to reinforcing our agile mindset.”



The 51st FW concluded the exercise on Friday, Jan. 31; metaphorically, and in some cases, literally clearing the way for the remaining planned exercises this year.



“The whole point of exercises like this is to prepare our airmen to generate combat airpower under any conditions, including when under attack, snowed in by weather, or both,” said McKibban. “We will continue to regularly practice and stress-test our readiness, and a little bit of bad weather isn’t going to stop us. Team Osan is ready to fight tonight to defend the peninsula and our nation, no matter what.”

