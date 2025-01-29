Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th Wing Recognizes New Senior NCOs

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    127th Wing   

    Thirty-eight Citizen-Airmen of the Michigan Air National Guard’s 127th Wing were recognized in February for their promotion to the senior noncommissioned officer corps during an induction ceremony at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Feb. 1, 2025.

    The Airmen were all promoted to the rank of master sergeant in 2024, placing them among the senior tier of the enlisted force of the Air Force.
    Advancement to the rank of master sergeant means that the words found in the Air Force creed of “wingman, leader, warrior,” mean a little bit more, said Chief Master Sgt. Bruce Hedrick, command chief master sergeant of the 127th Wing.

    “Becoming a senior NCO means that the job is not done. In fact, we need your leadership more than ever and, more importantly, your Airmen need it,” Hedrick said.

    During the ceremony, each of the newly-minted master sergeants were awarded a coin from the Top III Council and a certificate of appreciation.

    “We look to these senior NCOs to continue to make a difference not only in their individual shops, but across the wing and the Air Force as a whole,” said Master Sgt. Jabett Glenn, who served as master of ceremonies at the ceremony.

    Recognized during the ceremony were:
    Jennifer Sladovich, 127th Wing headquarters
    Jacquelyn Sommers, 127th Wing headquarters
    Chelsea Fitzpatrick, 127th Wing headquarters
    Erica Garza, 127th Air Refueling Group
    Aaron Wacker, 191st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Kayla Walls, 191st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Christopher Johnson, 191st Maintenance Squadron
    Jarod Mansfield, 191st Maintenance Squadron
    Bradley McClellan, 191st Maintenance Squadron
    Michael Owen, 191st Maintenance Squadron
    Joshua Terlaje, 191st Maintenance Squadron
    Jordan Kaminski, 171st Air Refueling Squadron
    Corey Brazill, 127th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Samara Underwood, 127th Civil Engineer Squadron
    James Mack, 127th Communications Squadron
    Joel Canvasser, 127th Force Support Squadron
    Raymond Stier, 127th Force Support Squadron
    Grant Kumfer, 127th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Michael Godwin, 127th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Christopher Dressig, 127th Security Forces Squadron
    James Myatt, 127th Security Forces Squadron
    Roberto Trevino, 127th Security Forces Squadron
    Tami Morgan, 127th Maintenance Group
    Elizabeth Muhaw, 127th Maintenance Group
    Dain Zielinski, 127th Maintenance Group
    Frank Grebenok, 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Cory Jones, 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Kyle Martinez, 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Aaron Mills, 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Adam Ring, 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Jason Chapman, 127th Maintenance Squadron
    Damon Childers, 127th Maintenance Squadron
    Michael Ginzel, 127th Maintenance Squadron
    Drew Reynolds, 127th Maintenance Squadron
    Scott Robbert, 127th Maintenance Squadron
    James Tennimon, 127th Maintenance Squadron
    Shinika Chelcher-St. Croix, 285th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Keisha Huggins, 285th Civil Engineer Squadron

