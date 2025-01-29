127th Wing Recognizes New Senior NCOs

Thirty-eight Citizen-Airmen of the Michigan Air National Guard’s 127th Wing were recognized in February for their promotion to the senior noncommissioned officer corps during an induction ceremony at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Feb. 1, 2025.
The Airmen were all promoted to the rank of master sergeant in 2024, placing them among the senior tier of the enlisted force of the Air Force.
Advancement to the rank of master sergeant means that the words found in the Air Force creed of “wingman, leader, warrior,” mean a little bit more, said Chief Master Sgt. Bruce Hedrick, command chief master sergeant of the 127th Wing.
“Becoming a senior NCO means that the job is not done. In fact, we need your leadership more than ever and, more importantly, your Airmen need it,” Hedrick said.
During the ceremony, each of the newly-minted master sergeants were awarded a coin from the Top III Council and a certificate of appreciation.
“We look to these senior NCOs to continue to make a difference not only in their individual shops, but across the wing and the Air Force as a whole,” said Master Sgt. Jabett Glenn, who served as master of ceremonies at the ceremony.
Recognized during the ceremony were:
Jennifer Sladovich, 127th Wing headquarters
Jacquelyn Sommers, 127th Wing headquarters
Chelsea Fitzpatrick, 127th Wing headquarters
Erica Garza, 127th Air Refueling Group
Aaron Wacker, 191st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Kayla Walls, 191st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Christopher Johnson, 191st Maintenance Squadron
Jarod Mansfield, 191st Maintenance Squadron
Bradley McClellan, 191st Maintenance Squadron
Michael Owen, 191st Maintenance Squadron
Joshua Terlaje, 191st Maintenance Squadron
Jordan Kaminski, 171st Air Refueling Squadron
Corey Brazill, 127th Civil Engineer Squadron
Samara Underwood, 127th Civil Engineer Squadron
James Mack, 127th Communications Squadron
Joel Canvasser, 127th Force Support Squadron
Raymond Stier, 127th Force Support Squadron
Grant Kumfer, 127th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Michael Godwin, 127th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Christopher Dressig, 127th Security Forces Squadron
James Myatt, 127th Security Forces Squadron
Roberto Trevino, 127th Security Forces Squadron
Tami Morgan, 127th Maintenance Group
Elizabeth Muhaw, 127th Maintenance Group
Dain Zielinski, 127th Maintenance Group
Frank Grebenok, 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Cory Jones, 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Kyle Martinez, 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Aaron Mills, 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Adam Ring, 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Jason Chapman, 127th Maintenance Squadron
Damon Childers, 127th Maintenance Squadron
Michael Ginzel, 127th Maintenance Squadron
Drew Reynolds, 127th Maintenance Squadron
Scott Robbert, 127th Maintenance Squadron
James Tennimon, 127th Maintenance Squadron
Shinika Chelcher-St. Croix, 285th Civil Engineer Squadron
Keisha Huggins, 285th Civil Engineer Squadron
