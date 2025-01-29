127th Wing Recognizes New Senior NCOs

Thirty-eight Citizen-Airmen of the Michigan Air National Guard’s 127th Wing were recognized in February for their promotion to the senior noncommissioned officer corps during an induction ceremony at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Feb. 1, 2025.



The Airmen were all promoted to the rank of master sergeant in 2024, placing them among the senior tier of the enlisted force of the Air Force.

Advancement to the rank of master sergeant means that the words found in the Air Force creed of “wingman, leader, warrior,” mean a little bit more, said Chief Master Sgt. Bruce Hedrick, command chief master sergeant of the 127th Wing.



“Becoming a senior NCO means that the job is not done. In fact, we need your leadership more than ever and, more importantly, your Airmen need it,” Hedrick said.



During the ceremony, each of the newly-minted master sergeants were awarded a coin from the Top III Council and a certificate of appreciation.



“We look to these senior NCOs to continue to make a difference not only in their individual shops, but across the wing and the Air Force as a whole,” said Master Sgt. Jabett Glenn, who served as master of ceremonies at the ceremony.



Recognized during the ceremony were:

Jennifer Sladovich, 127th Wing headquarters

Jacquelyn Sommers, 127th Wing headquarters

Chelsea Fitzpatrick, 127th Wing headquarters

Erica Garza, 127th Air Refueling Group

Aaron Wacker, 191st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Kayla Walls, 191st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Christopher Johnson, 191st Maintenance Squadron

Jarod Mansfield, 191st Maintenance Squadron

Bradley McClellan, 191st Maintenance Squadron

Michael Owen, 191st Maintenance Squadron

Joshua Terlaje, 191st Maintenance Squadron

Jordan Kaminski, 171st Air Refueling Squadron

Corey Brazill, 127th Civil Engineer Squadron

Samara Underwood, 127th Civil Engineer Squadron

James Mack, 127th Communications Squadron

Joel Canvasser, 127th Force Support Squadron

Raymond Stier, 127th Force Support Squadron

Grant Kumfer, 127th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Michael Godwin, 127th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Christopher Dressig, 127th Security Forces Squadron

James Myatt, 127th Security Forces Squadron

Roberto Trevino, 127th Security Forces Squadron

Tami Morgan, 127th Maintenance Group

Elizabeth Muhaw, 127th Maintenance Group

Dain Zielinski, 127th Maintenance Group

Frank Grebenok, 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Cory Jones, 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Kyle Martinez, 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Aaron Mills, 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Adam Ring, 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Jason Chapman, 127th Maintenance Squadron

Damon Childers, 127th Maintenance Squadron

Michael Ginzel, 127th Maintenance Squadron

Drew Reynolds, 127th Maintenance Squadron

Scott Robbert, 127th Maintenance Squadron

James Tennimon, 127th Maintenance Squadron

Shinika Chelcher-St. Croix, 285th Civil Engineer Squadron

Keisha Huggins, 285th Civil Engineer Squadron

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2025 Date Posted: 02.02.2025 16:19 Story ID: 489930 Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 127th Wing Recognizes New Senior NCOs, by SMSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.