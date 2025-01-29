446th AW captain recognized as Military Reservist of the Year by U.S. Department of Transportation

Recently, an Airman from the 446th Airlift Wing was recognized by the U.S. Department of Transportation as the Outstanding Military Reservist of the Year.



Capt. Lisa Neetz, 86th Aerial Port Squadron logistics officer, received the Secretary's U.S. Military Reservist Award at the DOT Secretary's Awards Ceremony on Dec. 5, 2024.



"It was such an amazing moment in my career to be presented with the U.S. DOT Reservist of the Year award by the Secretary," exclaimed Neetz. "I don't imagine I'll ever meet a Secretary of a department again."



In her civilian career, Neetz serves the records manager and National Archives representative for the Western Federal Lands Highway Division, Federal Highway Administration. One of the aspects of her civilian career that Neetz loves is seeing how Americans help each other. Prior to this position, she worked in records for the City of Portland Police Department.



"It was one of the best moves," she said. "I went from seeing the absolute worst things people do to each other to seeing how we help the American people access some of our most beautiful locations in our country."



Neetz controls the disposition of records from roughly 1950 to present of all projects in the Western Federal Lands Highway Division has developed or facilitated, from Yellowstone to ICBM launch site roads, to Denali National Park, said Nathaniel Peterson, FHA Administrative Officer.



"To say it is a big job is like saying the sun is warm,” he explained. “It's a monumental achievement for us, as she has scanned and digitized mountains of paper into permanent records."



Peterson said her service in the military is paramount to her character and service in the FHA.



"She always puts the needs of others at the forefront of her intent," he explained. "She stepped up to be my FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) Officer when my billeted FOIA Officer went on detail. It was a selfless absorption of duties outside of her normal responsibilities."



The willingness to go above and beyond is a hallmark of Neetz’s character and a key aspect of her success in both her military and civilian careers.



On the military side, this past year, Neetz led the effort to move a vast amount of cargo, overseeing the inspection and coordination of hundreds of cargo pieces and millions of pounds to activities around the world, with a key part at Joint Task Force-Bravo in Honduras.



"It was amazing to work at a higher level and start to see the big picture, of why what we do matters, to our host country through our various humanitarian support, but also the impact of relationships at the national level," she described. "I love that I get to help and interact with a wide variety of people, and work on a variety of projects. The logistics career field supports every aspect of everything we do – we're in supply, ground and air transportation, fuel, planning, etc."



Her exceptional service does not go unnoticed, said Lt. Col. Tara Horton, 86th APS Commander.



“On top of being an excellent leader, she epitomizes the concept of Service before Self,” said Horton. "She is the first person to volunteer for anything. She is an amazing person; and I've loved working with her all these years."



Neetz on top of everything else, she is also the Company Grade Officer Council president. She was working with a few other CGOs and found they had spent a significant amount of time trying to set up a CGOC for the 446th Airlift Wing.



"When they told me about it, I was happy to be involved and help out however I could," she said.



The passion to help is a major drive in Neetz’s life.



“I have been so fortunate in my Air Force career to love what I do, and have amazing mentors,” she said. “I would encourage everyone to remember those moments, and strive to be a great leader, because it is OUR Air Force.”

