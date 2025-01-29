Date Taken: 11.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2025 13:12 Photo ID: 8850801 VIRIN: 241110-F-OW876-1002 Resolution: 2048x1363 Size: 1.06 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 446th AW captain recognized as Military Reservist of the Year by U.S. Department of Transportation, by Capt. Daniel Phelps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.