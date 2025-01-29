Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    446th AW captain recognized as Military Reservist of the Year by U.S. Department of Transportation

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    446th AW captain recognized as Military Reservist of the Year by U.S. Department of Transportation

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Phelps 

    446th Airlift Wing (AFRC)

    Capt. Lisa Neetz, 86th Aerial Port Squadron logistics readiness officer, poses for a photo at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Nov. 2, 2024. In her civilian career, Neetz works for the U.S. Department of Transportation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Daniel Phelps)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 13:12
    Photo ID: 8850801
    VIRIN: 241110-F-OW876-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 446th AW captain recognized as Military Reservist of the Year by U.S. Department of Transportation, by Capt. Daniel Phelps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    446th AW captain recognized as Military Reservist of the Year by U.S. Department of Transportation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    USDOT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download