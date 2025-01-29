Exchange Shoppers Can Flash Pearly Whites for Chance at $1,000 Exchange Gift Card

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Story by Chris Ward 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    DALLAS –Military shoppers can cash in on their million-dollar grin by submitting a photo of their best smile in the Procter & Gamble Best Smile Contest for a chance to win a share of $1,750 in Army & Air Force Exchange Service gift cards.

    From Jan. 31 through Feb. 13, authorized shoppers 18 and older can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes to enter to win the grand prize—a $1,000 gift card to use at ShopMyExchange.com or in PXs and BXs .

    The runner-up will receive a $500 Exchange gift card while third place will receive a $250 Exchange gift card.

    “Serving the military daily brings smiles to our faces,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Now we’re excited to see all these fantastic smiles from our shoppers.”

    Honorably discharged Veterans and Department of Defense civilians with shopping privileges are eligible to participate. No purchase is necessary to win. Winners will be selected on or about March 7. For complete contest rules, visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.

