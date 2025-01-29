NRP training held for Naval Hospital Jacksonville staff

Photo By Michael Campbell | Hospital Corpsmen from Naval Hospital Jacksonville go through the steps of...... read more read more Photo By Michael Campbell | Hospital Corpsmen from Naval Hospital Jacksonville go through the steps of resuscitation on a newborn infant mannequin during a Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) drill Jan. 30. Weekly training is held in the emergency department to help keep skills sharp. see less | View Image Page

Weekly staff training held in the Emergency Department (ED) lead to a first of its kind for multiple departments. Around 15 Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville staff members attended Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) drill Jan. 30 to help enhance skills.

“This type of training is important for all staff members, even those who work outside Labor and Delivery and the Mother Infant Unit, because they could be expected to assist with a delivery in the ED or even the parking lot,” said Lt. Cmdr. Clay Cooper, clinical nurse specialist who plans the weekly training.

During the training, scenarios were presented to the staff and processes were practiced from the instructor, Lt. j.g. Mark Gregg, who currently works in the ED, but also has worked in the MIU at NH Jacksonville and is the current NRP program manager.

“Questions you should ask the mother include, ‘How far along are you’,” coached Gregg. He then went through a list of acronyms of the steps to follow after the birth such as establishing an airway, effective ventilation, mask adjustments and more.

“The NRP follows guidelines set by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Heart Association and its what we follow for the first 30 days of an infant’s life,” said Cooper. “Babies are very sensitive to ventilation and after 30 days of life, there is whole new set of guidelines.”

Cooper mentioned this training and the next planned will lead up to a “Mega Code” event planned soon with both a mother and infant in distress.

Cmdr. Sara Edmondson, maternal child clinical nurse specialist was on hand during the training, re-enforcing things to look for and actions to take. Both Cooper and Gregg praised her expertise during the training.

“I’ve been a part of a few labors here and this training is helping to refresh my knowledge,” said HM3 Madeline Magnus, ED staff member. “We don’t often see of a lot of women in labor down here, but it is great to stay ready.”

Naval Hospital Jacksonville is the first certified baby friendly hospital in Northeast Florida. The hospital delivers around 600 infants annually.