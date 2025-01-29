Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMAO hosts 436th Force Support Squadron for cross-functional training

    Photo By Jason Minto | Members of the 436th Force Support Squadron carry a transfer case during...... read more read more

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Andrew Alvarado 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. --

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations recently hosted the 436th Force Support Squadron for a two-day training course to prepare for surge operations and future large-scale combat operations. The course ensured that specific performance milestones were met within the various sections of the Operations Support Division, including Dress & Restoration, Uniforms, Departures and the Campus for Families of the Fallen.

    “It has allowed our leadership to assess and see how our leads articulate what they know, delegate training responsibilities to their team and demonstrate the importance of how each section ties into the bigger LSCO picture utilizing Total Force Airman,” said Master Sgt. Theresa Ferrell, AFMAO, Operations Division section chief. “It highlights the importance of our host wing support and mission partners collaboration for mission capability expansion and overall success to our ‘No Fail mission’.”

    The program allows AFMAO to prepare contingencies for large-scale operations while also providing the participants an opportunity to expand on their career experience and skillset. Their participation contributes seamlessly to helping the mortuary provide dignity, honor, and respect to the fallen, as well as care, service and support to their loved ones.

    “The hands-on training enabled us to appreciate the extensive workload required to honor the fallen fully,” said Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Hicks, 436th Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of fitness and sports. “This experience benefited my team by providing insight into a different aspect of our career field and enhanced our ability to augment and support the AFMAO mission.”

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
