Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Timothy Abian

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Timothy Abian, 8th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance section chief, was recognized as Kunsan’s ‘Pride of the Pack’ for the week of Jan. 27-31.



Abian is currently filling a master sergeant vacancy, leading 43 maintainers across 3 sections and is responsible for ensuring that all F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing are structurally sound, airworthy and ready to execute the mission.



He led his team through 900 maintenance actions, across 24 F-16s, projected 1,300 sorties, coordinated 6 professional development events for his flight, produced 12 Junior Enlisted Foundation course and NCO Foundation course graduates and filled 12 Airman for Life slots resulting in his team earning numerous squadron awards.



While managing all these responsibilities, Abian still finds time to develop himself, completing four college classes and growing the martial arts club by 28 members from the U.S. and Republic of Korea Air Force.



The Wolf Pack is grateful to have leaders like Tech. Sgt. Abian, whose commitment to excellence keeps the 8th FW fit to fight.

