Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center personnel respond to local emergency

ALPENA, Michigan -- The Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center Fire Department was called to duty late Jan. 27, 2025, providing mutual aid support to the Alpena Fire Department and community as the Holcim-Alpena Plant - a large local cement plant- requested assistance for a rescue operation following a bulldozer rollover incident.



Once onsite, firefighters discovered that a bulldozer pushing rock debris at the at the top of a material pile had fallen into a steep and deep pit of loose stone. The bulldozer operator was trapped inside the machine, which had come to rest approximately 50 feet below the surface.



“When we arrived on scene, our priority was ensuring the safety of both the trapped operator and our rescuers,” said Chad Kamischke, Alpena CRTC Fire Department Station captain, describing the initial assessment.



A unified command was established, and rescue teams coordinated efforts to safely extract the individual. Radio contact was established with the machine operator, who was alert and did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.



Given the complexity of the situation, the team decided to lower a rescuer from a suspended conveyor system directly into the void where the bulldozer had settled. A specialized rope system was assembled for access and extraction.



“This was a challenging technical rescue due to the unstable material and the confined space,” explained Kamischke, “Our teams worked together efficiently to ensure a safe and swift extraction.”



A member of the Alpena Fire Department was successfully lowered into the hole with an extra harness and equipment. Once down, he conducted a rapid patient assessment and secured the victim in the rescue harness. The operator was then safely lifted from the void and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation at 4 a.m. Jan. 28.



The CRTC deployed four firefighters, a command vehicle, a rescue vehicle, and a technical rescue trailer containing high angle rescue rope gear, to the scene. They assisted with scene stabilization and operational support alongside Alpena Fire Department, Alpena Police, Michigan State Police, Holcim-Alpena plant personnel, and Alpena County 911 Central Dispatch.



“This successful rescue highlights the importance of interagency cooperation,” noted the captain. “Everyone on scene played a vital role in bringing the operator to safety.”

